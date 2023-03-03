Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Update for 6ft 10” Forward

Mar 1, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks down the court during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering 3 straight losses, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to go on a 3-game winning run, defeating the likes of the Pelicans, the Warriors, and the Mavericks. The All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemed to have found their rhythm and the Purple & Gold had gathered a little momentum.

However, the California-based franchise suffered a huge blow when the King injured went down with a foot injury during the matchup against Luka Doncic and co. In LeBron’s absence, despite AD recording a 28-point & 19-rebound double-double, LAL suffered a 109-121 loss against the Grizzlies.

After a 2-1 road trip, Darvin Ham’s boys fly back to Los Angeles as they prepare for an extremely long 5-game homestand. As they prepare to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in their upcoming clash, a healthy Davis on the team’s lineup is crucial.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs the Timberwolves?

The Lakers rested Anthony for their previous clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For tonight’s clash against the Wolves, the Lakers have mentioned the former Kentucky Wildcat on the injury report. Being listed as “probable”, there is a huge chance that the 8-time All-Star suits up tonight.

However, joining him on the injury report are LeBron James (Out), D’Angelo Russell (Out), and Dennis Schroder (Probable).

As the Los Angeles Lakers start their push to clinch a playoff seat, grabbing a win against the 8th-seeded Minnesota squad will be of huge importance. While a win will not see them climb up the standings, a loss will result in a fall.

AD’s stats for the 2022-2023 season

The 6-foot-10 forward has not been the best version of himself in this 2022-2023 campaign.

Missing out on an All-Star nod, having played merely 38 games, the Brow has averaged 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Going ahead, with Bron being out for a few more games, it will be important for Davis to fill up the stat sheet with monstrous numbers.

