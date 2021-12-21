“What the hell could we have done about Kevin Durant?!”: When Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams couldn’t help but appreciate now Nets star’s greatness after 2019 Playoff series

Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were hilariously dumbfounded by Kevin Durant’s offensive dominance in 2019

Fans who have been watching the NBA for a while now may remember a time when Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley were part of a scrappy, competitive Clippers team back in 2019.

Now, to be honest, that roaster was nothing compared to the one this team has now. However, despite that, as fans, it was really fun to watch the team fight like their lives and careers depended on it. And that’s also likely why they were consistently a playoff team no matter what.

Unfortunately for them though, in 2019, their playoff matchup in the first round didn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence. ‘Why’, you ask?

Well, because they had to go up against the Greatest NBA Team of All Time. The Super Team era of the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the mismatch, however, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams forced this series to 6 games, but eventually lost it 4-2.

After it was all said and done, both Lou and Pat Bev sat down for their post-game interview with reporters. And here, let’s just say, they had perhaps the greatest interview moment in NBA history.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams admit there was absolutely nothing they could do about Kevin Durant

When you really think about it, what can anybody actually do about Kevin Durant?

He is a near 7-foot sniper, with a guard’s handles and quickness, alongside the elevation to challenge anybody. Simply put, he could just be the closest thing to the most perfect offensive talent of all time.

You pair that with a team that went 73-9 the season prior and only just lost in the NBA Finals, and you have a team that can humiliate and frustrate just about any team in the world.

Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams felt the full brunt of that for 6 games in a playoff series. And right after that, perhaps, their frustration got the best of them, giving us this amazing moment.

Take a look.

Throwback to Pat Bev and Lou Williams talking about trying to stop Kevin Durant 💀 pic.twitter.com/bb2E8WfigJ — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 20, 2021

Even a devastating Achilles injury later, this fact remains unchanged.

The greatness of Kevin Durant really is criminally underrated by us fans far too often.

