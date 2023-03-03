Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Chicago Bulls? Suns’ 13x All-Star’s Injury Update

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench prior to the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant recently played his first game since injuring his MCL in January. The 105-91 win against the Hornets was also his debut for the Suns.

The Slim Reaper showed up to the occasion with 23 points and 6 rebounds shooting 66.6% from the field and 59% from the three-point line in just under 27 minutes.

This would not be a dream debut for a man of his caliber but it was enough to get his team a win on his debut at least. However, he can make it right tonight, if he plays against the Chicago Bulls that is.

Also read: “Kevin Durant is Just So Effortless!”: Devin Booker Describes How it is Like to Play With New Star Teammate After Win vs Hornets

Is Kevin Durant playing against the Bulls?

In his 3rd encounter against the Bulls this season, Durant will look to get his first win, having lost both the previous ones playing for the Nets, despite scoring 32 and 44 points in those games.

According to the Suns’ injury update, KD is not on the list among the injured ones. So, he will be playing against Zach LaVine and Co.

#Suns injury report at #Bulls Terrence Ross (toe) QUESTIONABLE. Landry Shamet (foot) went back to Phoenix and will be re-evaluated next week. Kevin Durant (knee) AVAILABLE. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 2, 2023



Will it be a blowout victory like in Charlotte? Only time can tell, but with a healthy KD, it would be much more difficult, as the 29–34 Bulls are anyway not winning games consistently.

Also read: “Hell I’m Nervous… Haven’t Played in a 1000 Basketball Games!”: Kevin Durant Clowned Around After 23-Point Debut With the Phoenix Suns

How threatening are the Suns now with KD in their lineup?

It is not going to be good for the West. Kevin Durant is not somebody who would take time to settle in with a new team like most superstars if they get traded mid-season. We know he is an ultimate professional.

With LeBron James out because of a foot injury, for an unknown period of time, maybe in the playoffs as well, KD and the Suns could be the team that comes out of the West either way.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Charles Barkley’s ‘Bum’ Comment Aimed at Suns’ Superstar Kevin Durant