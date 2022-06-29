Basketball

“Stephen Curry has passed Kevin Durant on the all-time list for making everybody around him greater”: Former NFL star reasons why the GSW MVP’s legacy is better than the Nets star’s

“Stephen Curry has passed Kevin Durant on the all-time list for making everybody around him greater”: Former NFL star reasons why the GSW MVP’s legacy is better than the Nets star’s
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Why Josh Hazlewood not playing today: Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today's Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st test in Galle?
Next Article
"Stephen Curry Will be the First $60 Million Man Ever!": Calculations Show Warriors Superstar Will Accrue Nearly $500 Million in Wages Between 2018-2026  
NBA Latest Post
Stephen Curry will make $60 Million in 2026! Is billionaire status incoming?
“Stephen Curry Will be the First $60 Million Man Ever!”: Calculations Show Warriors Superstar Will Accrue Nearly $500 Million in Wages Between 2018-2026  

Stephen Curry is on top of the world right now. He is set to receive…