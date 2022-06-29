“Stephen Curry has passed Kevin Durant on the all-time list for making everybody around him greater”: Former NFL star reasons why the GSW MVP’s legacy is better than the Nets star’s

According to Emmanuel Acho, Stephen Curry has done a lot for other basketball players that they couldn’t have done for themselves as opposed to Kevin Durant.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as two of the most dynamic offensive maestros the league has witnessed. At age 33, the GSW sharpshooter and Nets scoring wizard are playing some of the greatest basketball, while dominating the association on a nightly basis. Over their distinguished careers, both KD and Chef Curry have racked up HOF-worthy resumes.

In his 15 years in the league, The Durantula has managed to make 12 All-Star selections, 9 All-NBA teams, win the ROTY, 4 Scoring titles, MVP, 2 championships, and managed to grab 2 Finals MVP as well. On the other hand, Wardell has 8 All-Star selections, 8 All-NBA teams, won 2 Scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 4 championships, and the long-awaited Finals MVP silverware.

There are several fans all over the world who love to give their take on which legend has a greater legacy of the two. Recently, Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker gave a rather interesting perspective to the whole Durant-Curry debate.

“Stephen Curry has made everybody around him greater, Kevin Durant hasn’t”: Emmanuel Acho

On a recent episode of “Speak For Yourself”, Acho gave his take:

“What has Kevin Durant done for any basketball player that they couldn’t have done for themself? As opposed to what has Steph Curry done for basketball players that they couldn’t have done for themselves.

I’ll start with Steph Curry. Steph Curry made Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, first-ballot Hall-Of-Famers Steph Curry got Harrison Barnes, a hundred million dollar deal. Steph Curry got Kevin Durant two finals trophies. I’m not talking about the MVPs, obviously Kevin Durant did that for himself. Steph Curry made Steve Kerr the third winningest person associated with basketball in the history of the Basketball Association behind only Phil Jackson and Bill Russell.

Think about what Steph Curry did for Andre Iguodala. Andre Iguodala was over the hill, past his prime but Andre Iguodala becomes a Finals MVP. Let’s talk right now about Andrew Wiggins. Andrew Wiggins goes from being a top 5 bust of the modern generation to a top 5 two-way player. Think about what Steph Curry has done for everybody.

But think about what Kevin Durant has done for people. Kevin Durant hasn’t done anything for somebody they couldn’t have done for themselves. Kyrie Irving got a ring, wasn’t with KD. James Harden, got a league MVP. Russell Westbrook, league MVP, wasn’t with KD. KD hasn’t actually done anything to enhance anybody’s greatness. When you want to talk about all-time greats, that’s how great can you make those around you? Steph Curry has cemented his passing of Kevin Durant on the all-time list, not just because Steph Curry is great, but because Steph Curry has made everybody around him greater.”

Kevin Durant might be a better individual player of the two, however, what Chef Curry has done for his teammates, his franchise, and the game of basketball seems to be far superior.

