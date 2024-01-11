“Pat Riley was a Dancing Fool”: When Shaquille O’Neal Confessed 4th Championship Wasn’t as Sweet as the 1st One with the Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal won his first three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing alongside Kobe Bryant. His fourth ring came in 2006 when he was playing with the Miami Heat instead. But according to Shaq’s book, Shaq Uncut, no matter how hard he tried, the fourth championship just wasn’t as satisfactory as the first one.

In 2012, Shaquille O’Neal talked about his last championship with the Miami Heat. The entire team partied all night at The Crescent Hotel, including head coach Pat Riley. The Big Aristotle admitted that he very much enjoyed seeing guys let loose and have fun after winning their first NBA championship.

While partying, team members went up to the stage and spoke about what they loved the most about their team on the mic. However, as for Shaq, he decided to hang back that night and not take the spotlight as it was Dwyane Wade’s night instead. The seven-footer was already used to environments like this, having won three titles before.

He decided to let players like Gary Payton, Antoine Walker, and others, players who won their first ring enjoy the night. O’Neal was happy for players like Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade, and the others too.

“After we won we had a fabulous party at the Crescent Court Hotel. We partied all night. Pat Riley was a dancing fool. I really enjoyed watching him let loose. A lot of guys got up on the mic and said what they loved about our team. I didn’t say anything, though. It wasn’t my show. It was DWade’s night. I was so happy for him and Udonis and Zo. It was my fourth championship and the don’t ever get old, but there’s something about the first one that is always special. So I kind of hung back and watched the guys who had never gotten one before, like Antoine and GP and Posey.”

It was mature of Shaq to hang up a bit while those who had won a chip for the first time, were the ones that went the craziest. After all, despite the feeling not being quite as sweet for himself, he understood how the others felt all too well. As for his feelings on the fourth, as compared to the first time, it only makes sense. After all, when it comes to any in someone’s life, oftentimes there’s nothing that beats the first time. It only makes sense that this would apply to NBA championships too.

Shaquille O’Neal’s first title with the Lakers

During his time in Los Angeles, Shaquille O’Neal did wonders with the team. He developed himself into a behemoth of a player, won a championship with the team, and even fulfilled his promise of bringing more titles to LA.

After winning the title in 2000, Shaq addressed the crowd, saying the team would win next year as well during the presentation ceremony. And rightfully so, Shaq and the Lakers went on to win two more championships.

But the satisfaction and the thrill of winning the first title never beats any other. No wonder why Shaq’s fourth chip didn’t feel as sweet as his first one with the Los Angeles Lakers.