LeBron James Trade Rumors: Rich Paul Shuts Down Reports of Any Possible Departure From the Lakers

As LeBron James plays his fifth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, trade rumors about the 5x NBA champion are up galore. However, in the latest update, James’ agent, Rich Paul, has shut down all such rumors, stating that the Lakers superstar will not leave the franchise before the trade deadline. As the Lakers try to improve their chances to contend for a post-season spot better, LeBron James will remain an integral part of the franchise’s roster and the organization.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” reiterated Paul via ESPN. The news was further confirmed by Brian Windhorst, who attested to Paul’s statement via his latest tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

This response from Paul came this Thursday following speculations that the Lakers are considering parting ways with James. The speculation was further aggravated when LeBron James posted a cryptic message on social media after the loss to the Hawks, leaving many fans scratching their heads about what was to come.

After the recent victory against the Boston Celtics, LeBron James has not spoken to the reporters and has refused to comment on this matter. Furthermore, KTLA sports anchor David Pingalore’s report increased speculations of LeBron being at the top of the Lakers list for players to be traded. Though all such rumors have now been dismissed. The Lakers are still actively looking to trade some of their players, especially D’Angelo Russell.

Indeed, if the Lakeshow had been actually planning to trade James, it would have come as a major shock for fans and veterans in the NBA community. James will be making $47.6 million this season from his contract, making him an expensive player for any team to acquire via trade. Furthermore, the 4x champion also retains a $51.4 million player option this summer, which, if he declined, would lead him to enter unrestricted free agency following this season.

LeBron James has never been traded by any of his teams in his career

It’s surprising to notice how LeBron James has never been traded in his career. From taking his talents to the South Beach from Cleveland to his eventual return to the Cavs and subsequent Lakers signing, James has only jumped ship after finishing his contract with his franchise. However, this time, the situation could be different as James’ son, Bronny, is expected to be drafted into the league in this year’s draft class.

The top three teams currently contending to sign Bronny are the Lakers, followed by the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. There is also a high chance that the Heat, Clippers, or Hawks could land Bronny from this draft.

Nevertheless, much of LeBron James’ future lies in the future destination of his son, Bronny. James aspires to play alongside his son and will perhaps follow Bronny wherever he goes following his draft in the NBA. For now, the purple and gold take a breath of relief as King James will remain in LA city keeping their hopes of a playoff spot alive.