D’Angelo Russell Points Out the “Ultimate Advantage for Bronny” with Dad LeBron James on the Lakers

Bronny James has entered the league with a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders. The 20-year-old is constantly under pressure to live up to the standard of his last name. However, D’Angelo Russell believes that Bronny has the “ultimate advantage” by his side that can help propel him to the next level.

Advertisement

Bronny made his preseason debut for the Lakers in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coming off the bench, the 19-year-old didn’t have a good game, scoring 2 points in a Lakers loss.

However, that’s no reason to feel sorry. While talking to reporters, Russell stated that this was just the beginning for his new teammate. Bronny will soon find his place in the league, mainly because he has the best mentor in the world by his side.

“When you’ve got somebody who has all the answers, you can either cheat off that person or study that study guide. I think that’s the ultimate advantage Bronny has with his dad being the teacher and the test,” D’Lo said.

"When you've got somebody who has all the answers, you can either cheat off that person or study that study guide. That's the ultimate advantage Bronny has with his dad being the teacher and the test." D'Angelo Russell on Bronny James learning from LeBron James. "I killed that." pic.twitter.com/bJNwPIP9Z5 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 6, 2024

Russell shocked himself with the near-perfect teacher and test analogy. He proclaimed, “I killed that,” giving himself a pat on the back. There’s no doubt that being LeBron’s son comes with a premium course on basketball’s deepest knowledge.

LBJ didn’t play in the preseason game, but he was sitting courtside with Anthony Davis. He saw how the game played out, what mistakes Bronny made, and what he could do going forward to be better.

Russell was asked during the interview if he witnessed any moment shared between the father and son duo. He said that the important moments happened off the court. That’s why it would be unwise to downplay Bronny so early on.

If LeBron has any wisdom to share with his son, it’s going to happen off the court, without cameras.

Bronny James is experiencing both a blessing and a curse

The “ultimate advantage” that Bronny has can quickly turn into a disadvantage as well. Yes, Bronny has the privilege of having the best mentor, the ability to avail any service he wants to better himself, but he is also being put under immense pressure.

In the first preseason game, he scored two points and had one rebound and one assist. He shot one of six from the field in 16 minutes.

That’s an expected outing for a late second-round pick. However, Bronny received a lot of flak and mockery for his performance. The teenager will face the same thing as long as he is in the league.