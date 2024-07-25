Patrick Beverley Reveals Paul George’s Inability To Handle Harsh Criticism

Paul George is widely regarded as one of the most liked stars among NBA players. That said, he is also a human being, with his own set of quirks. Patrick Beverley, who revealed the things he had to keep in mind while criticizing him when they were on the same team, recently revealed an example of this.

Beverley has always had a certain level of intensity to him. Known as one of the more fierce competitors in the league, the 36-year-old does not fear anybody and even criticizes his teammates on occasion. However, seldom does this come out of brashness.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard understands that there is a different way to criticize and motivate each player. And as he explained on a recent episode of The Pat Bev Pod, with George, that way was to be softer than he would be with other players. He said,

“I go to PG [Paul George], imma have to— Ay P, you missed man, but that sh*t look good! It was in and out! Feel me? My approach was different. [If I say] ‘Ay PG make some mother f*cking shots, bro! Hold your mother f*cking form! Be disciplined!’ Nuh uh. ‘Oh that shit looked good! Next seven going in, bro! I see it 7 out of 11 time! Next one going in!’ type shit.”

Patrick Beverley’s approach to providing criticism seems beyond mature. After all, despite his competitive drive, he seems to understand that being harsh doesn’t always work and that sometimes, all a player needs is some motivation to get going.

With Paul George being one of those players, the hope is that his new teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers also understand this. However, even if this is solved, Evan Turner believes there are other problems this team will have to address.

Turner has hardly ever held his tongue in the podcast sphere. The former NBA man has consistently delivered some incredibly hot takes, and he had another one ready for the new-look 76ers.

Turner believes the Philadelphia 76ers will be skilled but soft

And while speaking on The Point Forward Podcast, the former 76er made his opinion on their current squad very clear.

“I never met a human that would let a media rumor drive his energy or personality…You know how soft that team gonna be if he and Embiid go together? It’d probably be the most skilled duo ever since Kobe and Shaq, [but] Embiid would be hurt, and PG going to be Paul though”

Those are some very harsh words from the former #2 overall pick. However, the onus now falls upon the Philadelphia 76ers to prove them wrong. And if the team lives up to its potential, there is no reason to believe that they won’t do it.