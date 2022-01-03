“Patrick Beverley drilled a 3 and talked his talk to LeBron James. Man’s a pest!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Wolves star goes on a trash-talking rampage after hitting a shot over the King

During the 3rd quarter, Patrick Beverley knocked a 3-pointer over LeBron James and hysterically talked-trash as the Lakers called a timeout.

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves were hosted by LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers team at the Crypto.com Arena. It was indeed a chirpy contest right from tip-off. And after 10 lead changes and 9 ties, it was the LA-based team grabbing a 108-103 victory, winning their 2nd game in a row.

In the absence of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid (23 points and 11 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards (18 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists) did a good job in rising up and filling that role. Role players Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, and Jaylen Nowell were crucial with their 45 combined points. However, their performances were eclipsed by the genius of LBJ.

It was yet another clinical outing for the 4-time MVP. The King put up 26 points (8th straight 25-point game), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Bron was efficient finishing the night with a +/- of +9 and a 43.7/33.3/75 shooting split.

NBA Twitter reacts as Patrick Beverley talks trash with LeBron James

Patrick Beverley is known for being an animated character. He likes to play with his heart on his sleeve and loves to get under the skin of his opponents by talking trash. As he gets into opponents’ heads, he then lets his stellar defense take care of the rest.

During the course of the duel, Pat Bev got into several verbal altercations with LAL. He got into it with LeBron, Russell, and practically the entire Lakers squad.

And during the 3rd quarter, Beverly made a 3-pointer over James and hysterically let LBJ know about it.

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as soon as these clips went viral.

Despite his eccentrics, Patrick has actually been a decent acquisition for the Wolves. He has been averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds, with a solid 108.8 defensive rating. Beverley is a huge reason behind Minnesota being 16-20 this season.