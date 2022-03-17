“Russell Westbrook, I thought this was a team sport!”: Patrick Beverley claps back at Brodie for his comments after the Timberwolves whoop the Lakers at home

Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley fires right back at Russell Westbrook for his post-game comments despite the Lakers’ loss

The Los Angeles Lakers began their 4-game road-trip tonight, with the first stop at Minnesota. The Lakers would have looked to start things fresh on the road. However, they were handed their third straight loss. The Wolves whooped the Lakers and handed them a 124-104 beating.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with his 30 points and 8 rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, dished 4 assists, recorded 2 steals, and blocked a shot. Patrick Beverley recorded 18 points and 6 rebounds.

The Lakers, on the other hand, were clamped on offense. The Wolves defense held the Lakers to 41.9% shooting from the field, and 22.2% shooting from the deep. LeBron James, who had a streak of consecutive games with 20+ points, was held to just 19 points tonight. Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk had 16, 15, and 13 points respectively.

Patrick Beverley calls out Russell Westbrook and his stat-first game style

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook go way back. They’ve always had high competitveness, and even though Pat Bev always chirped, Russ usually used to go out with the win. However, that wasnt the case tonight. Beverley mocked Russ during the game, and also had his fun with LBJ.

After the game, Russell Westbrook tried to get back at Beverley post-game with his comments.

Russell Westbrook on the Timberwolves’ trash talk: “Their trash talking doesn’t bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WzqHkXG1Ds — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 17, 2022

Patrick Beverley, being himself, did not hold back while retaliating. He took it to Twitter to respond to Russ.

Playoffs every year. 2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams👀👀👀 individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport?? https://t.co/wlPhFB9alQ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 17, 2022

Well, Beverley is not wrong calling Russ out for piling up individual stats. Bev is a team player and has been known to make the teams he plays with better. This year, Wolves are much better and Beverley has had a huge role to play in the same.