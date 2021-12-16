Basketball

“You deserve it, Austin Reaves!”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks

"You deserve it, Austin Reaves!": LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers to not play any home BBL 11 game at Optus Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You deserve it, Austin Reaves!": LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks
“You deserve it, Austin Reaves!”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks

LeBron James and the Lakers celebrate as rookie Austin Reaves hits an incredible 3-pointer to…