“You deserve it, Austin Reaves!”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks

LeBron James and the Lakers celebrate as rookie Austin Reaves hits an incredible 3-pointer to win it in OT vs Mavericks

We wouldn’t say that Austin Reaves is a star just yet. But, did he perhaps have his breakout moment of sorts against the Mavericks?

During this game, the rookie had an impressive 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while shooting 5 of 6 from the field (83.3%), all of which were three-point attempts. In every sense, he was exactly the kind of player the Lakers needed, even in crunch time.

Speaking of crunch time though, how about his incredible three to win this game in overtime? Amazing, right?

Wait, you haven’t seen it? Well, then, take a peek at the tweet below.

That shot right there is beyond clutch. The man even got fouled!

If you wanted to, you could probably guess what the scenes would be in the Lakeshow’s locker room after the game. But the thing is, you don’t have to.

What do we mean, you ask? Well then, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Jay Williams proposes a trade that would be ideal for both the All-Star guards

LeBron James and the Lakers give Austin Reaves an indoor shower after handing him the game ball

It may not have happened out on the court. But the Lakers were always going to make sure it happened at some point.

Every young fan of the NBA dreams about hitting an incredible game-winner for their team, before being given that cold shower by their teammates. And for Austin Reaves, let’s just say his dream came true in the best way.

Of course, he got the game ball as well.

All else aside, as fans, we were very impressed with what we saw from Austin Reaves today. And frankly, we hope to see him become a more prominent part of the Lakers’ rotation very, very soon.

Also Read: Zach Lowe believes the Joker belongs in the conversation alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant