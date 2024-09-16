Pau Gasol’s Wife Christina Gasol Shows Love to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Daughter Eva Brooke

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his youngest daughter’s first birthday with his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger. Eva Brooke turned 1 today and the happy couple shared it with millions of their fans on Instagram. Out of the many celebrities who congratulated the happy couple was the wife of Lakers legend and former Bucks player, Pau Gasol. Christina Gasol sent love to Giannis and Mariah on Eva’s first birthday.

“Oh my gosh she is already 1!! love this sweet family.”

Pau Gasol’s wife sending her love to Giannis and Mariah’s daughter Eva Brooke pic.twitter.com/EO7EAP4Ksa — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 15, 2024

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger shared a series of pictures and captioned the post,

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little princess. The sweetest little girl in our house full of crazy. Mommy, daddy and your brothers love you baby girl .”

The Bucks star started dating Mariah back in 2010. The couple share three children. They welcomed their first-born, Liam Charles in February 2020. They were blessed with another baby boy named Maverick Shai who was born in August 2021. And finally, had their baby daughter this past year in September. Liam is now 4 years old whereas Maverick turned 3 last month.

Giannis and Mariah tied the knot earlier this month. The private ceremony was held at Costa Navarino resort near Pylos in the Peloponnese. They took their vows in a “hybrid” Greek Orthodox and Catholic ceremony. And Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton took on the duties of being Antetokounmpo’s best man at his wedding.

The Prota Thema newspaper reported, “Remarkably, everyone working on the wedding has signed a confidentiality agreement to ensure the couple’s complete privacy.” The wedding featured around 200 guests. Some of these were his former Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, the Bucks owner, LeBron James, Serena Williams as well as the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This coming October, Giannis will star in his 12th season with the Bucks franchise, hoping to bring them back to their glory days once again. Milwaukee last won a title back in 2021 with Antetokounmpo winning Finals MVP honors as well. Let’s see