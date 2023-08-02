Amid Reports of Damian Lillard Potentially Facing Disciplinary Action, 6ft 6″ Clippers Player Details Nightmarish 71-Point Performance: “I Was Sick to My Stomach”

Damian Lillard has been making headlines ever since he made public demands over his willingness to sign with the Miami Heat. This has come to the NBA’s notice and he is now looking at the possibility of facing disciplinary actions. During this tumultuous time for Lillard, ex-Houston Rockets player, KJ Martin remembers how Lillard posed a massive threat for defenders. In a recent interview in Podcast P, the newly signed Los Angeles Clippers player, recalls how he felt when Dame dropped a ’70-bomb’ on him during his time with the Rockets.

Advertisement

Damian Lillard has provided the Portland Trail Blazers with 13 years of his services. He has displayed his greatness to and for the city of Portland, even making the NBA’s top 75 team in the process. He stayed loyal to his fans all this time. However, the organization always failed to surround Dame with the required pieces. Hence they never got out of the West. As Dame saw that the organization wasn’t going to be changing anytime soon, he finally decided he wanted to leave town.

K J Martin’s reaction to Dame scoring a 70-point bomb on him

Damian Lillard has always ‘torched’ his opponents irrespective of who it was, and KJ Martin happens to be one of the many caught on the wrong end of it. During his time with the Houston Rockets, Martin fell victim to Dame’s scoring outburst as he went for 71 points that night. In his recent appearance in Podcast P, K J Martin let out his feelings during that night.

Advertisement

“I was sick to my stomach”

He said he had tried to rebound but it was pointless. When they compared Dame’s performance against Paul George, Martin vehemently said he would have scored 90 points if Dame wasn’t double-teamed.

“That’s different. He had 40 at halftime against us. He could’ve scored 90 if he wanted to, I truly believe. If we didn’t double team him, he would’ve had 90.”

“If we didn’t double-team him, he would have had 90!”

KJ Martin was SICK dealing with Lillard’s 71-point night 😂@kj__martin @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/ieyBEviNZH

Advertisement

— Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 1, 2023

This just goes to show the level of skill displayed by Damian Lillard. With such talent, it’s a shame that we have not seen him on the NBA Finals stage yet. Perhaps this summer might be fruitful for him as he looks for his chance at the jackpot.

Damian Lillard potentially facing disciplinary issues from the NBA

This summer, all eyes were on Damian Lillard once he requested to be traded to the Miami Heat. However, the NBA decided to step in once Lillard and his agents made public demands of his interest in only signing with the Heat.

As such, the NBA has sent a memo to all 30 NBA teams saying that Dame would honor requests from any team that comes his way. Dame won’t go unscathed as he may potentially face disciplinary action from the NBA committee over the demands. But it does not seem like the Blazer’s superstar will be willing to head anywhere outside of South Beach, as outlined by his agent, Aaron Goodwin. Here is what he said.

“Dame’s position won’t change. This entire situation was about building an opportunity for Portland to win or giving him another opportunity that he wants, which is Miami.”

Damian Lillard’s trade to any team would cause a massive uproar during what has been a slightly dull free-agency period. With the days counting down, it is only a matter of time before the news finally breaks the internet.