“Paul George is playing at an MVP level this season”: Clippers star looks to have carried his last years’ Playoffs form in the absence of Kawhi Leonard

Clippers’ All-Star forward Paul George has finally found his old self or even a better version.

At the end of last month, the LA Clippers were looking like they will be going to miss their two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard who is down injured with an ACL injury.

They went down 1-4 to end the month of October. But then the man who dragged them through to the Western Conference Finals in 2021 Playoffs after Leonard’s injury against the Jazz, Paul George, came to the rescue again.

PG13 is finally looking like the player everyone expects him to be this season. He has picked up his last year’s Playoffs form of scoring 27 a game with a lot of rebounds and assists.

It seems like lots of responsibility suits the 7-time All-Star a little more than when he has to share it with Kawhi Leonard.

Paul George is going to be in the MVP race this season

Since the start of November, the Clippers have made a 5-0 run to make their tally 6-4, including last night’s tight outing against the Blazers. Paul George has to be given the most credit for it.

Recently he won Western Conference player of the week, on the back of a 4-game stretch where he averaged 26.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Paul George is playing at an MVP level this season. 26.7 PPG

8.3 RPG (career-high)

5.4 APG (career-high)

2.5 SPG (career-high)

46/36/86% The Clippers have won 5 in a row. pic.twitter.com/pGtrBL6J4J — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 10, 2021



The 4-time All-Defensive player should again be in the MVP and first-team all defense race this season as he is averaging 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.5 steals a game. He’s 5th on scoring and second on the steals leaders list in the first 10 games.

Moreover, the 2019 steals leader, is looking like he’s at a happy place for the first time since he openly talked about the mental struggles he’s was going through during the 2020 Playoffs. Even if PG doesn’t remember this moment, his moment with this young fella in last night’s game will brighten up your day.



Until last season’s Playoffs we never really saw the Paul George we were hoping for since the day he joined the Clippers. NBA would be better if the rejuvenated PG13 is here to stay.