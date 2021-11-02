“We never think we’re out of a game”: Paul George reveals the Clippers’ mentality while fighting back a 9-point deficit in the final 2 minutes vs the Thunder

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers successfully managed to mount a 9-point comeback in the final 2-minute stretch to win 99-94 over the Thunder.

On Monday night, Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers hosted a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led Oklahoma City Thunder team at the Staples Center. It was OKC who were in the driving seat the majority of the match, until the dying minutes of the game.

It was a huge night for SGA who put up 28 points and 7 rebounds, however, was overshadowed by Paul George’s incredible performance. Behind PG13’s 32-point, 9-rebounds and 7-assists near triple-double performance, LAC managed to overcome a 9-point deficit in the final 2 minute-stretch and ended up winning the contest 99-94, finishing the nail-bitter game on an impressive 17-3 run.

Unlike the past few games, George, who has been playing on an MVP-level with Kawhi Leonard sidelined with injuries, received help from several role players like Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson who all combined for 53 points in the much-needed win.

“We’re gonna continue to fight and give ourselves the best chance”: Paul George on the Clippers’ comeback win

Outscoring the Thunder 33-20 in the fourth quarter, it was an outstanding team effort by the Clippers to grab the win. During the postgame interview, Paul George spoke to the media about the team’s mentality while fighting back the 9-point deficit late in the game. PG spoke:

“We hate to put ourselves in that position, but honestly that’s when we click and play our best is when we’re playing from behind,” George said. “We just never think we’re out of a game, it [was like that] last year and this year we have that same confidence. We’re gonna continue to fight and give ourselves the best chance.”

The Clippers now go on a 2-game road trip, before returning back to LA for a 6-game homestand. With 2 wins and 4 losses, LAC is now placed 11th in the West, while the Oklahoma City Thunder sit at the bottom-most position with a poor 1-6 record.