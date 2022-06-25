Basketball

“Paul George is ready to split his $110 million net worth as he marries Daniela Rajic and finally gets his ring!”: Clipper superstar is making a comeback and this time it starts with wedding vows

Paul George finally gets a ring. He ties the knot with his long-time fiance Daniela Rajic, just days after posting a video of him dunking. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

