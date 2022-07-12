“Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns hit the dancefloor”: KAT joins PG13 and better half Daniela Rajic in Italy for their wedding celebrations

NBA couple Paul George and Daniela Rajic head to Italy for their wedding celebrations.

At a private ceremony in California, Paul George tied the knot with fiance Daniela Rajic. The newlyweds began dating in 2013 and are parents to three beautiful children. While they got married in a private ceremony, George and Rajic decided to celebrate with their friends and family in Italy.

Having played in the NBA for over a decade, PG13 had Karl-Anthony Tows, Reggie Miller, and Patrick Beverley in attendance. The Clippers forward was seen hitting the dance floor with KAT, having a good time, and showing their moves.

The two multiple-time All-Star players share a close bond, having been there for each other in thick and thin. Thus the T-Wolves center’s presence was no surprise, even if it also meant flying overseason to Italy.

A look at Paul George-Daniela Rajic’s controversial past

Back in 2014, Paul George was dating Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie Rivers, but while at a Yacht Party in Miami he had a one-boat stand with a stripper named Daniela Rajic only a few weeks after taking Callie to ESPYS.

Rajic in court docs said that PG tried to pay her $1 million to have an abortion (She provided texts messages as proof) and for a year they went back and forth in court.

At this time Callie broke up with George. Some speculated that is why Doc Rivers didn’t pursue a trade for George when he wanted out from the Pacers.

In a wild plot twist after fighting in court, PG and Rajic actually fell in love and decided to be together. They now have two kids together.

Callie Rivers moved on and is now married to Steph Curry’s brother Seth.

