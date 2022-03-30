“Paul George OWNS the Utah Jazz!”: NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Clippers star leads his team to a massive comeback in his first game back

Paul George makes a comeback for the Clippers just in time before the Playoffs, giving Western teams a huge scare in his first game back missing 48-straight games.

Paul George’s return was due for a long time. The Clippers forward was the subject of internet trolling for months because of his speculated injury reports every week since he went out in December after an elbow injury.

the Past week, he practiced in 5v5 drills and ended the week at 100% for the first time in three months. His status was questionable for Tuesday’s game when the Clippers hosted the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.

The man did take the court to make the last game of the night, the best. After missing 48-straight games, it should have been a game that will have under his belt just to get things going. But it turned out to be the game where he’ll bring up his “Playoffs P” into action.

Paul George back pic.twitter.com/m0ELXlYOYW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 30, 2022

One of the best two-way players in the league showed why he’s among the league’s top talent on his day by putting up unbelievable numbers while playing just 30 minutes in his first game back.

Paul George puts up a show in his first game back and NBA Twitter couldn’t be happier

There was no first game rust for PG13 as he put up 34 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, and a block while shooting 50% from the field and 66.6% from downtown.

Paul George in his first game of 2022: 34 PTS (20 in the 3rd)

6 AST

5 STL

6-9 3P In 31 minutes. pic.twitter.com/rzuM45Ppmu — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 30, 2022

According to the head coach Ty Lue, George had all the reasons to stay out this season, but he stayed focused on making a comeback. And what a way he found to do that.

NBA Twitter went bonkers and welcomed the 7-time All-Star back to the game as he led Clippers’ fourth 24-point comeback this season.

Paul George just put on a two-way masterclass to lead his team to a 25 point comeback against a playoff team in his first game back in 4 months. WOW. — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 30, 2022

A 25-point comeback at home against the Utah Jazz in Paul George’s return? Ya, you cannot script this any better. pic.twitter.com/4QC9s2gy9H — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 30, 2022

Paul George OWNS the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/DAnmrnPcDR — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 30, 2022

couldn’t of asked for a better return for paul george. welcome back PG 13. we needed this W. pic.twitter.com/Wb8eHVs8ji — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) March 30, 2022

The Clipper Nation is ready to take on the mighty Suns now.

Gosh the Clippers getting Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back for the playoffs… pic.twitter.com/E0M8iF7z9z — Swipa (@SwipaCam) March 30, 2022

Kawhi and Paul George returning to play the Suns in round 1 pic.twitter.com/0MUDAvQ6Cy — Clipsland (@ClipsLand) March 28, 2022

If Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell indeed make a comeback, it’s going to be real “scary times” for the teams in the West.