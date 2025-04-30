Paul Pierce Believes Steph Curry-Led Warriors Are a ‘Threat,’ Names Their Playoff Ceiling

The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs is nearing its conclusion, and the Golden State Warriors are looking as scary as they ever have. The No. 7-seeded Dubs currently have a 3-1 lead over the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets. The wins have not come easily, but Steve Kerr’s squad has been on a tear since the trade deadline and is looking to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2022.

Leading the team is its usual superstar: Steph Curry. The Chef is averaging 21 points per game and has been a demon from behind the arc like he always is. This is even more impressive considering the Warriors were without Jimmy Butler for most of Game 2 and all of Game 3.

Curry has not been doing it all on his own, though. Butler has played excellently. The bench has stepped up, and Draymond Green continues proving why he’s one of the premier defensive players of this era.

One man who is all aboard the Warriors train is Paul Pierce. The NBA legend appeared on Speak to give his thoughts on the postseason thus far, where he began with the Dubs 109-106 Game 4 win. “This was a great win for the simple fact that Steph didn’t play well,” Pierce began. He would later call Steph Batman and refer to Butler as Robin. “Robin has his back, and that’s what we saw in the 4th quarter from Jimmy Buckets.”

.@paulpierce34 talks about how impressive the Warriors' win was "If they stay healthy as constructed, they can cause problems in the Western Conference and possibly even get to the Finals." pic.twitter.com/HndZn7FX0I — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) April 29, 2025

Pierce wasn’t just giving analysis. He also made a bold prediction for the Curry-led Warriors. “If they stay healthy as constructed, they can cause problems in the Western Conference and possibly even get to the Finals.” The 10-time All-Star added that if the Warriors get through the Rockets and the Timberwolves get by the Lakers, he’s confident they would best Minnesota.

The Western Conference was considered the dominant conference when the playoff brackets were set. Between the Clippers’ resurgence, the Nuggets’ having the best player in the world, and the insane dominance of the Thunder, no one was certain the Warriors could go far. It will be much easier to see where Curry, Butler, Draymond, and the rest of the Dubs can go after Game 5.

And Game 5 will not be easy. The Rockets were one of the standout teams in the West during the season, but now are one game away from being eliminated. The intensity Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and more will bring is going to be hard to scheme against. Fortunately, the Warriors have the best shooter in the world, who didn’t even play that well in their Game 4 victory.

Pierce is right. If this team stays healthy, their ceiling is a return to the Finals.