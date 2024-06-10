Paul Pierce Claims Jrue Holiday Is Outplaying Kyrie Irving, Predicts a Finals MVP for Boston’s Guard

The Boston Celtics seemed to have put the clamps on Kyrie Irving in the 2024 NBA Finals so far, with the veteran guard shooting just 13-for-37 from the floor in the first two games of the series. Boston’s defensive guard Jrue Holiday has played a crucial role in locking down the versatile scorer and has earned a ton of praise for the same. After Holiday’s 26-point outing in Game 2, Paul Pierce recently claimed on UNDISPUTED that the Celtics guard is making a good case for the 2024 Finals MVP Award.

During the show, the Truth gushed over the depth of the Celtics and pointed out that they have so many options, that it is difficult to tell who is going to take over on any given night.

After Holiday scored 10 more points in Game 2 than Irving (who had 16 points), Pierce claimed that the 2021 champion is outperforming the Mavs’ second option in scoring, which was a clear indication of the mismatch between the two sides. Pointing out the Celts guard’s superior numbers and strong defensive showing, Pierce declared that he is making a strong case for the 2024 Finals MVP award.



“Jrue Holiday is outplaying Kyrie, who would’ve thought that coming into this. You know Jrue is a solid player, great defensively. But he is outscoring ‘im, outrebounding ‘im, he is doing everything better than Kyrie…I can’t even tell you if the series ended today, who’d be Finals MVP. It maybe Jrue Holiday,” Pierce told Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson.

“Jrue Holiday is outplaying Kyrie Irving.” 👀

The 2008 champion also warned that if Irving doesn’t improve his scoring, the series will continue to be lopsided. Kyrie needs to tally at least 28 to 30 points every night, per Pierce.

The former Celtics star is on point about Holiday’s contributions as well, who has been the stable force for the Celts throughout the playoffs. The incredible all-around guard has built a solid case for the Finals MVP thus far with his defensive duties and occasional scoring chops. Therefore, the Mavs find themselves at the cusp of elimination for the first time in the playoffs.

Can the Mavericks turn it around?

The Mavericks have been overdependent upon Luka Doncic this series. Doncic is already dealing with multiple injury issues and has been forcing his way into performing at a high-level. The lack of help from his teammates has been palpable, which has caused him to cut down on the passing and take control of scoring.

It has been a result of Irving’s inability to dent the Celts’ offense, taking the attention away from Luka. Irving’s form is a major concern for the Mavs right now. Without Kai’s heroics, the Mavs can end up getting swept in the Finals, which would be an underwhelming end to a terrific season.