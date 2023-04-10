Paul Pierce Fired From ESPN: Celtics Legend Cites Disney’s Moral Clause as Reason For His Dismissal After Streaming Strippers Live on Instagram

In June 2021, ESPN announced that they had parted ways with Paul Pierce, a former NBA player and an analyst for the network.

The decision to terminate Pierce‘s contract came after he posted a controversial video on Instagram Live. It featured him smoking pot and surrounded by exotic dancers.

This led to widespread criticism and condemnation. Many questioned whether Pierce’s behavior was appropriate for someone who represented ESPN and the NBA.

Regardless of the specific reasons for Pierce’s firing, it is clear that the decision was driven by a combination of factors. However, it is clear that Disney’s attempts to portray itself in a family-friendly light were a major motivating factor.

Paul Pierce believes he was scapegoated by ESPN

Paul Pierce was interviewed on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube platform a few hours ago today. The Celtics legend, who was named as a Hall of Famer for the class of 2021, let his feelings about his firing be known:

“I was just hanging out, playing cards, it wasn’t my house, I mean it was self-explanatory. Some girls dancing, and you know, have some OG! It’s legal, I didn’t do anything illegal.”

“But at the end of the day, it was Disney and they have a morals clause. The only thing I was mad at during the whole thing was my daughter seeing it.”

Paul pierce on I am athlete talked about getting fired from espn for having strippers 😭😭😭😭 “I got fired for having some entertainment… It’s girls dancing and we blowing some tree, what did I do wrong?” 🎥: @IAMATHLETEpod pic.twitter.com/DSifHIStMV — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 10, 2023

What could have been the other motivations for The Truth getting fired by ESPN?

First and foremost, the video was seen as inappropriate and unprofessional. As an employee of ESPN, Pierce was expected to maintain a certain level of decorum and represent the network in a positive light.

Secondly, the video was also seen as potentially damaging to ESPN’s relationship with the NBA. The league has worked hard to promote a positive image and build a family-friendly brand, and the video was seen as potentially damaging to these efforts.

It is worth noting that Pierce was not only an employee of ESPN, but also a former NBA player and a prominent figure in the basketball community. As such, his behavior was seen as particularly egregious.

Finally, it is possible that Pierce’s departure was also driven by financial considerations. ESPN has faced significant financial pressures in recent years, with declining ratings and increased competition from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.

Cutting ties with Pierce may have been seen as a way to reduce costs and streamline operations.