Paul Pierce Makes Bold Pistons NBA Finals Prediction if They Trade for Anthony Davis

One of the biggest shockers of the 2025-2026 NBA season so far is the Detroit Pistons. The squad holds an 18-4 record and currently stands at the top of the Easter Conference. Their energy, teamwork, and sharp play have completely changed the franchise’s outlook. There hasn’t been this much buzz for the Motor City in years.

A huge reason for Detroit’s success is Cade Cunningham, who’s been playing at a true MVP level. He’s leading the team with poise, confidence, and big-time performances that set the tone every night. But does Detroit have the weapons to make it further in the playoffs than they did last year?

The Pistons were eliminated in the first round by the Knicks in the 2025 playoffs in a grueling 6-game series. It could have just as easily gone Detroit’s way, but they weren’t able to hold up in the game’s biggest moments. A veteran All-Star could have helped. Who could that man be? Paul Pierce has an idea.

The NBA legend, alongside Big Wos and Danny Green, were discussing landing destinations for Anthony Davis, who is on the trade block after a disastrous run in Dallas. While teams like Atlanta and Toronto were thrown around in conversation, The Truth thinks that Detroit could be the answer.

“It makes the most sense for Detroit for me,” stated Pierce. “Like Atlanta, I would sit back and let them develop. I don’t want to give up any of the young pieces in Atlanta. Toronto, I like the young pieces there. Unless I think he can get me over the top.”

More importantly, Pierce predicts that if AD does travel to the Motor City, the Pistons could get to the Finals. “Detroit, you get Anthony Davis, you can get to the Finals. I’m not so sure about that with Atlanta and Toronto. He’s a win now guy. It’s not like we can build with him. The window is 2-3 years with him.”

The one thing that he’s right about is Davis helping teams win now. The big guy might be 32, but he’s still got a lot left in the tank. The question would be what would he look like next to Jalen Duren, that is of course, if he’s still on the team and isn’t a part of the AD package.

Davis loves playing the 4 and told Rob Pelinka and the Lakers coaching staff ad nauseum that he preferred to stay away from the center spot. Duren would likely be the 5 while AD rotates between the 4 and the 5 to help preserve his body.

But this is far from the Pelicans or Lakers version of Davis. His legs are banged up. He’s not as quick or elusive as he used to be. Can he give Detroit a ton of minutes and be a benefit? Absolutely. Does he instantly bring the Pistons to the Finals? Honestly, it feels like they can get themselves there on their own now. Similar to what Pierce said about the Raptors or the Hawks, would Detroit want to sacrifice its youth?

Cunningham’s MVP-level rise, paired with a deep, hungry young core, has given Detroit a foundation that looks built for both the present and the future. While someone like AD could certainly raise their ceiling, the question becomes whether adding him is worth disrupting the momentum they’ve finally captured. For now, the Pistons look more than capable of writing their own path to contention, one built on growth, chemistry, and a belief that their time has finally arrived.