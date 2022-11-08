“Brother Where Is Michael Jordan”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Fiercely Reminds Nelk Boys of Three Sheep Deal To Meet NBA Great in Hilarious Video

Khabib Nurmagomedov, for all his callous and ruthless displays inside the octagon, is an amusing character with a humorous personality outside it!

The former UFC Lightweight champion since his retirement has become an outspoken figure since making numerous appearances on several podcasts. The ‘Eagle’ has made a ton of friends enroute to his fame.

In a newly released post by the ‘Nelk boys’, the social media trendsetters, were seen rekindling a familiar alliance with the undefeated martial artist. The internet sensations were on a visit to Dubai when they were greeted by Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NELK (@nelkboys)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and the ‘Nelk’ boys had a riotous interaction, with the ‘Eagle’ reminding them of their deal from a year ago, wherein if the YouTubers assisted him in meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan, he would in turn pay them in kind.

Reminding them of their deal, Nurmagomedov stated-

“See you later. See you later.”

To which the Nelk boys laughably responded-

“F***. We gotta get Jordan. F***. F****** memory man, roll the clip. I was scared bro, its Khabib bro.”

Also read: Dillon Danis Posts Questionable Picture of Islam Makhachev in Pool With Mysterious Person and Immediately Regrets It

The Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Jordan story!

In February of 2022, the Eagle made a surprising appearance on the ‘Full send podcast’, with the ‘Nelk boys’. The men discussed numerous topics, but the one that stood out was Nurmagomedov’s response on who he’d like to meet, if anyone, from any walk of life.

The Eagle stated he wanted to meet six-time NBA champion, Michael Jordan and the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali. He proceeded to make a hilarious pact with the Nelk boys, in a bid to meet Jordan.

Nurmagomedov stated-

“Brother, eh, you told me. Three sheep. I’m gonna give him three sheep. But he have to make me and Michael Jordan meet. If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I’m going to give you three sheep”

The Eagle has a cordial relationship with the popular group, which has enabled them to get exclusive access to the former 155lbs champion.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Hints at a Mega Fight Between Mark Hunt and MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko

Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov!

For those who have been living under a rock, since his retirement from competition in 2020, the Eagle has taken up an active role in mentoring his peers and family.

And as expected, they have churned out success under the brightest lights. Islam Makhachev is the first disciple of the Eagle to become triumphant, by successfully capturing the UFC Lightweight championship.

Make no mistake though, he won’t be the last. There is currently a plethora of talent coming in from Russia and Dagestan more specifically. Talents such as Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov, that have taken Bellator and the UFC by storm.

A word to the wise, keep an eye out on them for they will bestow upon Khabib Nurmagomedov the pinnacle of his coaching career, in the next two years, by capturing titles in their respective weight classes as well.

Also read: Fans Convinced Hasbulla Is Lionel Messi Fanatic After the Russian Shows Himself In Argentina Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022