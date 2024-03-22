JuJu Watkins Draws Spectacular Praise from Cheryl Miller for Picking USC Over South Carolina

JuJu Watkins recently sat down with Cheryl Miller on ‘Andscape‘. While the moment alone could have been a memory of a lifetime for the USC fans, the two-time NCAA champion showered praise on the youngster for picking USC. Miller said that with talents and opportunities on JuJu’s side, she could have picked any other team and would have become the star that she is.

Advertisement

Since Miller is a bonafide USC legend, she is proud to know that JuJu will represent her team. She said,

“You could’ve gone anywhere you wanted to, but to come in, with this type of attention and spotlight that you were bringing in. A lot of people, a lot of players would’ve shied away from that.”

Advertisement

Miller added that she respects the courage shown by JuJu in making this decision and she is confident that there will be a lot of good things that she will achieve for the Trojans.

Speaking about their comparison, Miller said there are no shoes that she needs to fill in. As great a legacy as she has left behind, it’s all a thing of the past and JuJu is the future. The USC legend also took a dig at South Carolina while praising the 18-year-old. She said,

“In a young career, it took incredible guts for you to come here. You could’ve gone anywhere you wanted. I mean, you could’ve gone to the foreign SC.” Miller immediately clarified that it was only supposed to be a joke and nothing serious against SC and Dawn Staley.

JuJu Watkins is leading the charge for the USC Trojans

Juju started with the Trojans in 2023 and in a very short time, she has made her mark in a team that deserves to be called overachievers. After already winning the Pac-12 Tournament and earning the top seed, their eyes are now set on the main goal, to register JuJu’s name in the history books. She is averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field this season.

With her at the helm of things, and the star power that she brings, all eyes are on the Trojans to see how far they can go in this tournament. As for their hopes, that’s at an all-time high and they’re full of confidence. In addition to bringing her A-game on the court, JuJu Watkins is attracting eyeballs to the women’s basketball. Undoubtedly, she will soon be a star along with the likes of Caitlin Clark.