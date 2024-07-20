Paul Pierce Vehemently Backs Rajon Rondo Against Jrue Holiday In Hypothetical

Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday played crucial roles in helping the Boston Celtics end their championship droughts in 2008 and 2024, respectively. The franchise’s fanbase loves both players for their contribution. However, a debate about who the better player is would likely split opinion. On The Truth Lounge pod, Rondo’s former teammate Paul Pierce discussed the subject with co-host Jason Crowe Sr.

While the Hall of Famer unsurprisingly backed his former teammate, Crowe wasn’t convinced. He argued that a young Rondo played with Hall of Famers like Kevin Garnett, Pierce, and Ray Allen and had plenty of help early in his career, whereas Holiday was deprived of such a stacked supporting cast.

Pierce reminded his co-host that the former Milwaukee Bucks guard played alongside a transcendental talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo when he won his first championship in 2021. Crowe rebutted that Holiday was often the second option during that run, while Rondo deferred to his three Hall of Fame teammates.

Pierce vehemently disagreed with that take. The Hall of Famer said, “Rondo was in his second year, you know that right? You didn’t watch the games… He was at the end of the game in all the games.”

He also opined that Rondo was probably a better defender than Holiday, a notion Crowe laughed off. He claimed that the guard was a “cone” on the defensive end, which did not sit well with Pierce, who responded, ”Jesus, this is crazy, I can’t believe the slander.”

While it’s clear why the former Celtics superstar believes Rondo is the better player, statistically, it’s a no-contest.

A statistical comparison between Rondo and Holiday

During his 16-year career, Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. While he wasn’t a reliable long-range shooter early in his career, the guard developed a decent jumper later but never made more than one three-pointer per game in a season. However, he was an incredible playmaker. He averaged over 10 assists a game five times in his career.

After 15 years in the league, Holiday is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Unlike Rondo, he is a reliable three-point shooter with a 37.1% conversion rate for his career. Rondo earned four All-Star selections, while Holiday has two, but has been playing at a near All-Star level player for nearly six years.

The debate about the two guards is interesting but neither will partake in it. The duo spent a season as teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans and have shared a close bond since.

When the Celtics traded for Holiday in the 2023 offseason, Rondo called it a “great pick-up” while also labeling him as one of his “best teammates of all-time.” The 15-year veteran also tipped his hat to his former teammate and called him one of the best point guards ever. He also claimed he cherishes their time together.

While the debate can rage on, both have cemented their place in Celtics folklore and have left a notable mark on the sport.