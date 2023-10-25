“Paying Homage to Michael Jordan, The GOAT”: Devin Booker, While Breaking Down Why He Wore Bred 11s, Gave MJ The Ultimate Honor

In a recent video with Joe La Puma of Complex, Devin Booker went sneaker shopping, wherein he described his love for some good kicks, primarily the Jordan 11 ‘Bred’ shoes. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has always been a sneaker enthusiast, even before he had picked his first basketball. During his early college career at Kentucky, Booker had developed an insane attachment and love for the retro Js.

For him, wearing the Jordan 11 Breds and Jordan Colombia 11s in college was a way to pay homage to the great Michael Jordan. Furthermore, playing with retro Js at the United Center was the ultimate experience for Booker to live through Jordan’s legacy.

Devin Booker reminisces about his time wearing Jordan 11 Bred

Devin Booker, recently on a sneaker shopping spree with Complex’s Joe La Puma, reminisced his love for retro Jordan kicks. Some of Booker’s fondest memories from college are associated with the Jordan Bred 11s, which he used to wear during his college days at Kentucky.

One of Booker’s best memories was wearing these kicks at the United Center, the same arena where Michael Jordan would enthrall the Chicago Bulls fans day in and day out, back in the ’80s and ’90s. In a way, his wearing those kicks was a way of paying homage to the great MJ’s legacy in basketball.

“I mean retro Js, that was it for me. And the Bred 11s was a special moment because we were playing in the United Center for the first time. So for me, it was paying homage to [Michael Jordan] MJ, the GOAT. And we’re wearing our white and blue jersey. So to come out in black and red shoes was just way off the wall. Everybody asked like, ‘Why are you wearing those?’ I was like paying homage to MJ. Played really well that game too. So, it was a special moment in the United Center.”

Interestingly, this summer, Devin Booker linked up with the GOAT Michael Jordan himself. It was evident from Booker’s Instagram post that the star Phoenix Suns guard was starstruck meeting one of his idols personally.

Indeed, receiving all the love and support from the great Chicago Bulls legend is an umpteen form of inspiration for D-Book to live up to his potential for this season. Moreover, the Suns guard did not hesitate to pay homage to the greatest, even in his college days.

Devin Booker showed his love towards Michael Jordan by wearing unreleased AJ2s

Back in 2015, Devin Booker shocked the sneakerheads and designer Don C by wearing an unreleased $3,000 Air Jordan 2s in one of his college games. The AJ2s, though made for playing basketball, aren’t the most comfortable ones to hoop with.

In the interview, Booker revealed how the designer of the shoe, Don C, had hit him up enquiring about these unreleased kicks.

Yeah, that [wearing the Don C Air Jordan 2s in a game] was a special moment, That was probably my craziest in-game moment. I remember Don hit me right after the game too. Not only Don, but Compliance hit me. ‘How are you playing these $3000, unreleased shoes?!’ So, that was a conversation I had to have the next day.”

It might probably be so that Book had one of his friends link him up with these unreleased pair. In the same game against the Florida Gators, DBook recorded 12 points, 4 rebounds, and shot 6 0f 11 from the field to help the Kentucky Wildcats in their 68-61 victory.