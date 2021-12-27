“Cade Cunningham is a low-key top 3 nominee for ROTY”: After a record slow start to his NBA career, the Detroit Pistons rookie has put the league on notice

Cade Cunningham had the worst imaginable start to an NBA career – but he has since then pulled his socks up

In the month of December, Cade Cunningham has averaged 14.7 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 5.3 RPG. Not bad for a guy who made the news for all the wrong reasons. People called him Anthony Bennet levels bust, two games into his career. Cade has made a solid turnaround, gaining confidence game by game.

Detroit Pistons may be tanking, but they definitely have a gem from the 2021 draft. Cade has been playing quite well, although it has not translated to wins. The only wins Detroit has had after Cade made his debut have been when he has performed terribly. A coincidence, but it could be taken as a warning sign.

Not all rookies debut like LaMelo Ball – there is a break-in period. After the teething stage, it looks like Cunningham is finally ready to go. The Pistons in general have been having poor performances, but the young rook can take solace in his performances. His last two games have not been great, but knowing him, he will bounce back.

Cade Cunningham could be the next big thing – but he is far from the finished product right now

Teams like the Pistons are the perfect fit for young stars, who have potential but aren’t ready yet. They need time to develop their game and move on to better pastures. No one in Detroit views Cade as a franchise player, but they know he can be a valuable asset come trade talks.

We’ve seen a lot of players in the same mold fizzle into obscurity quickly. One name that comes to mind is Markelle Fultz. He may be out injured right now, but he did bits last season. But that’s where it ends, just as a good player in a small market team. If the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft class wants to be any better, he needs to switch up a few gears.

The game right now does not require another stat padder – Cade seems to slightly rely on that to boost his value. He needs to learn from Ja Morant and Alex Caruso – two different players, but two effective players depending on which side you want to focus on.

