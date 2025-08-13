Pelicans’ Jeremiah Fears Reveals Where He Spent the First of His $7.5M Rookie Paycheck

The most important moment for aspiring NBA players is hearing their name called on draft night. When that happens, it may still take some time for it to sink in that they are actually in the NBA, but reality quickly hits when that first paycheck hits the bank account. The seventh overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Jeremiah Fears, didn’t waste any time taking advantage of the financial perks that come with being a professional athlete.

NBA salaries have dramatically increased over the last 30 years. San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper’s rookie contract puts to shame what his father Ron earned throughout the entirety of his NBA career. Jeremiah Fears may not be earning as much as Harper, but his four-year, $34.2 million contract isn’t too shabby.

For the upcoming 2025-26 season, Fears will earn $7.5 million. Taking his earnings from NIL into consideration, that is still a number that no 18-year-old is used to receiving financially. Of course, Fears is taking responsible precautions with his money. But at the same time, he didn’t hold back from treating himself.

In a recent appearance on The OG’s, Fears revealed to Udonis Haslem and his agent Mike Miller what his first NBA purchase was. “I had to get myself a car,” Fears said. “It was a dream car. It was an AMG, Mercedes-Benz.”

Fears didn’t provide much detail about the car’s specifics. Depending on the model, an AMG could go for anywhere between $55,000 to over $200,000. It’s safe to assume Fears’ purchase was closer to the latter.

Aside from buying the car, Fears seems to have kept himself composed with his money. That isn’t always the case with young players. Without the right guidance, it’s easy to offload thousands of dollars in a single day. When Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges was a rookie, he did exactly that when it came to jewelry.

Although Fears’ agent Mike Miller heard about this extravagant purchase, he didn’t scold the New Orleans Pelicans guard. Haslem didn’t either. He instead let Fears know that he’s there for him if he needs anything when he plays in Miami for the first time.

“I’m the only one who’s going to get y’all in the club,” Haslem revealed. “Call me. I know my job, and I do it well. You can call me now, brother, I promise you.”

Fears has arguably the most upside of any player in the 2025 NBA Draft, including Cooper Flagg. If he wants to enjoy more luxurious purchases, he will need to prove on the court that he’s worthy of larger contracts. He certainly has the potential; now it’s up to the 6-foot-4 guard to put the work in.