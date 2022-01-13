Basketball

“What the ‘zone’ is like? If I had a tape and show people, this is what it’s like!! You can’t explain it, it just happens”: Ray Allen’s career-high game is a treat and also a big learning for any basketball player or a fan

What the ‘zone’ is like? If I had a tape and show people, this is what it’s like!! You can’t explain it, it just happens": Ray Allen's career-high game is a treat and also a big learning for any basketball player or a fan
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“If I was him I’d walk away actually": Darren Lehmann advice Justin Langer to step down as Australian coach after Ashes 2021-22
Next Article
“Been telling Damian Lillard since the summer to get that surgery”: Draymond Green reveals he’s ecstatic for the Blazers superstar to undergo abdominal injury
NBA Latest Post
“C’mon Corey Kispert, shoot that!”: Kyle Kuzma seen getting mad at Wizards rookie for passing up open three that would have given the forward his first ever triple-double
“C’mon Corey Kispert, shoot that!”: Kyle Kuzma seen getting mad at Wizards rookie for passing up open three that would have given the forward his first ever triple-double

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma has been somewhat of an underrated playmaker for Washington this season.…