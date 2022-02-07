“Nikola Jokic can do it all – pass, score in the post, shoot threes – however you want it, he can do it”: Will Barton explains why the Nuggets MVP is the “best player in the league” right now

According to Will Barton, Nikola Jokic has managed to bring defensive improvements to his game from the MVP campaign he had last season.

Nikola Jokic started this campaign right where he left off his previous MVP season. The Denver Nuggets megastar has been leading the squad while the team’s next two best players sit out with injuries. Playing some of the best basketball of his career, The Joker has been putting up some jaw-dropping stats on a daily basis now.

After putting up a staggering 7 triple-doubles in the month of January, the Serbian doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Leading the Nuggets to snap their 3-game losing skid, the latest recipient of the Maurice Podoloff Trophy stuffed the stat sheet.

In the 124-104 win over Brooklyn, Jokic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and a block, while shooting at an extremely efficient 80% from the field.

“Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league right now. He can do it all”: Will Barton

After the game, teammate Will Barton was in awe of the Nuggets’ leader performance this season. Apart from calling him the “best player in the league right now”, Barton also acknowledged the improvements Jokic has made on the defensive end. He further said:

“He’s (Nikola Jokic) the best player in the league right now. He can do it all. I mean, he can pass it, he can score it in the post, shoot threes, mid posts, I mean, however you want it, he can do it. I think he stepped it up defensively this year. And also been a vocal leader for us.

Just look what he’s doing this year, with two of our main guys down. He’s keep us afloat and he’s still putting up great numbers. I mean, what can I say about him.”

Currently averaging a staggering 25.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, Jokic is only trailing Joel Embiid on the latest MVP ladder. If he keeps up this level of performance, while leading Denver to more wins, he could possibly end up with his 2nd straight MVP honor.