Magic Johnson Sends a Heartfelt Message for USC’s JuJu Watkins After Devastating ACL Injury

The entire basketball world felt a sharp pain witnessing USC star JuJu Watkins suffer a torn ACL. The injury came during the Trojans’ second-round matchup against Mississippi State. Fans and athletes all over the world have rallied together to provide support for Watkins during this difficult time. News reached Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who shared a heartfelt message for the SoCal sensation.

Watkins was expanding on a historic freshman season. This year marked USC’s first season as an official member of the Big Ten. The change in conferences didn’t impact Watkins in a negative way. Instead, she thrived, leading USC to a 30-3 record and the second seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans had legitimate title aspirations. The presence of a bonafide superstar gave them a fighting chance against any opponent. However, since Watkins has gone down, so have their title hopes.

Regardless, many, including Magic Johnson, have faith that Juju can return to an elite level. The Hall-of-Fame point guard took to X to share words of encouragement to the 19-year-old superstar.

“Devastated to hear the news that Juju Watkins tore her ACL last night,” Johnson said. “I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I know Juju is a competitor and will be back stronger and better!”

Johnson has closely followed Watkins since her freshman season. In 2023, he posted praise for her outstanding performances. It is fitting he remains close to boost her morale and motivate her during this difficult time.

USC freshman JuJu Watkins is must-see-TV, setting women’s college basketball on fire! With her 4th 30-point game, Watkins broke the freshman record held by Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee for most 30-point games in a season. @Jujubballin — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 5, 2023

The five-time NBA champion isn’t the only member of the NBA family to send prayers Watkins’ way. Sixers star Paul George posted on X through his Podcast P account, “Wishing for a speedy recovery.” Watkins made a guest appearance on the podcast in April of 2024.

Of course, the women’s basketball family has gathered to rally behind Watkins following the injury. Some WNBA stars also took to their social media accounts to share their public love and support.

WNBA legend and USC alumnus Lisa Leslie revealed her “heart is broken” over the news. However, she believes Watkins “will be back stronger and better.”

Liberty star Breanna Stewart simply posted a trio of praying hands emojis, and former LSU and current Sky star, Angel Reese shared her well wishes toward her friend on X with, “Prayers for JuJu!”

The encouragement from the basketball community has shown that Watkins isn’t alone in this process. She has an amazing support system pulling for her and believing that she will return as a better player than ever before.