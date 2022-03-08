“Phil Jackson has been in frequent touch with Lakers owner and ex-fiance Jeanie Buss regarding the Russell Westbrook situation”: The Zen Master might hold the key to overturn Brodie’s fortunes

According to reports, Lakers legend Phil Jackson has been in constant touch with ex-fiance Jeanie Buss on the team’s matters all season long.

It might finally take a Phil Jackson to resolve the various matters concerning the purple and gold. The Hall of Famer shares a special relationship with the franchise, having coached the team for 11-seasons. The Zen Master brought the city of LA five NBA championships, including a 3-peat.

Jackson played a huge role in shaping the careers of NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant. The current generation knows Jackson as the architect behind the Bulls’ six NBA championships, courtesy of The Last Dance.

However, he played a significant role in shaping the dynasty of the Lakers between 2000-10. The former coach of the year still holds the last 3-peat to ever happen in the NBA. Jackson gave us the golden era of basketball in Shaq and Kobe. The four-time ASG coach also got The Black Mamba back-to-back finals MVPs in 2009-10.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Jackson has been up to date with the happenings in LA and has been in frequent touch with ex-fiance Jeanie Buss.

Phil Jackson has kept a close eye on the Russell Westbook situation.

The acquisition of Mr. Triple-Double hasn’t worked out so far for the Lakers. Westbrook has not been able to find his place on the roster, struggling from the field and turning the ball repeatedly. The former MVP has been subjected to endless criticism and trolling.

The situation has reached a point, where his wife Nina Westbrook has intervened. Russ’ better half has been in the headlines for a couple of days, having a war of words with veteran analyst Skip Bayless on Twitter. The Undisputed analyst has been mocking the Lakers point guard by calling him Westbrick.

Brodie has been under constant scrutiny, with even the Lakers Nation not sparing him, booing him at times. Playing at the point guard position, shooting continues to be a worry for Westbrook, who is averaging 28.2% from the 3-point line and 66.5% from the FT line.

During the Lakers’ recent win over the Warriors, veteran coach Jackson had paid a visit to the Crypto.com arena.

The Zen Master is in the building 🐐 pic.twitter.com/my55FYCKms — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2022

According to sources, Jackson, the Lakers legend and ex-fiance of Buss, whose presence at Saturday’s win against Golden State was highlighted by the team’s Twitter account, has been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long.

The complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest. As unofficial consultants go, they don’t get much more experienced or credible than Jackson.

Having 11-championships as head coach, including three 3-peats, the expertise of Jackson could do great for Westbrook.