“Philadelphia 76ers blow it every year, they suck!!”: An HBO Max show ‘Hacks’ mocks Joel Embiid and Co’s slogan ‘Trust the Process’

Philadelphia 76ers have been at the receiving end of mockery for a long time, but this is one that takes it to another level.

It’s been almost a decade since Philadelphia “trust the process” 76ers started something for the future by tanking in a 4-straight season between 2013 and 2017.

Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie came up with that line, which would become a sort of tagline in Philly. Sixers didn’t hesitate to get just 75 wins in those 4 years and theoretically got the best output off it by getting – Joel Embiid at the No. 3 pick in 2014, Ben Simmons as the 1st pick in 2016, and Markelle Fultz again a no. 1 in 2017.

Also read: “Michael Jordan once scammed $4100 from the Chicago Bulls security guards!”: When His Airness used loopholes and his Jumpman logo to win bets

While Fultz proved to be one of the biggest busts in a long time, Simmons took the Philadelphia team, the management, and fans through a process this season that must have made them forget everything they imagined of “the Process”.

Sixers organization hasn’t been able to reap the rewards for the process they went through as they haven’t even reached Conference Finals in more than 20 years. That is since Allen Iverson took them there.

Philadelphia 76ers are now a national meme

Sixers have been a subject of national mockery since last year’s Playoffs fumble against the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semifinals. But it sure looked like they have made a comeback after they were able to trade away Ben Simmons following his season-long drama which lasted until the February transfer window.

As they landed James Harden, many had them as one of the contenders to win at all. Nevertheless, don’t they live to disappoint. They lost in the second round this season against the Miami Heat and again became an internet meme.

Not just that, a certain TV series tried their hands to have a go at the NBA team and did it quite successfully. In an HBO special, Hacks, there was an episode where they made fun of “trust the process” and the Sixers team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slam Studios (@slamstudios)

For context, the lady with the pep talk is Ava, a young writer, and the woman receiving it is Deborah, a successful comedian. Ava admits she has zero familiarity with sports and doesn’t even know where “trust the process” came from.

the silver lining of the Sixers getting eliminated from the playoffs again is that i have more time to watch the shows i enjoy, like Hacks, which is a really g-… OH COME ON pic.twitter.com/cMUGeNU9P7 — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) May 19, 2022

It was the manager of the place who overhears them and just comes up to tell them that it wouldn’t be right to take inspiration from a team that sucks so bad every year.

Also read: “Bam Adebayo looked like prime Shaquille O’Neal out there!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Miami big man for a dominant 31-point double-double leading the Heat to a 109-103 Game 3 win