“Philadelphia 76ers could be number one”: Kendrick Perkins picks Joel Embiid and co. to win the East over the likes of the Nets, Bucks, Bulls, and Heat

According to Kendrick Perkins, Joel Embiid could lead the Philadelphia 76ers to win the Eastern Conference.

After their poor outing in the second round of the playoffs last year, the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2021-2022 season with a vengeance. As Ben Simmons decided to throw a tantrum, sit out indefinitely, most of the team’s loads fell onto the shoulders of big man Joel Embiid.

So far, the Cameroonian is doing an excellent job in leading the team. Playing the best basketball of his career, Embiid has been simply unstoppable. Averaging 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, JoJo has been the biggest reason why the Sixers are sitting in 2nd position in the Eastern Conference.

Without the likes of a 2nd All-Star on the squad, several believe that Philly doesn’t have enough firepower to win the East. However, Kendrick Perkins isn’t one of those analysts.

“I love the way the Philadelphia 76ers is constructed right now”: Kendrick Perkins on Joel Embiid and co.

On a recent of “NBA Today”, Malika Andrews asked Richard Jefferson and Kendrick, “What’s your confidence level that this version of the 76ers can win the East, without Ben Simmons?”

Jefferson initially said “0”, but then gave them a 1% chance. Perks, on the other hand, believes Philly has what it takes to win the East. He said:

“Philly has an underrated squad. You know why they’re not pressing to trade Ben Simmons? Because of the play of Tyrese Maxey. Tyrese Maxey was really supposed to be a lottery pick, shout out to all the stupid GMs that passed up on him. Look, this kid is a flat-out young star and then with the big Philly, he cannot be stopped.

And then look at the players they have around them. If they can get a little bit out of Tobias Harris, you have Danny Green, you have Seth Curry, you have Drummond who’s coming in as a backup and you give them a 1% chance of winning the East?

Right now, they are a half-game back from being in the third spot without Ben Simmons. They were number one with Ben Simmons, which means they still could be number one. I love the way this team is constructed right now.”

“Philly has an underrated squad. … [Tyrese Maxey] is a flat-out young star … I love the way this team is constructed right now.” —@KendrickPerkins says don’t be surprised if the 76ers win the East 👀 pic.twitter.com/i32P7hsDCQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2022

Currently, the Sixers have a 31-19 record, only 1 game behind the #1 Chicago Bulls. At the rate they have been performing, it won’t be surprising if they actually end up winning the East.