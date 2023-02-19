Philadelphia Fans Crowd Streets to Celebrate Mac McClung’s Dunk Contest Win Days After Losing Super Bowl to the Chiefs

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One thing is for sure, East Coast sports fans are a different breed. Especially, sports fans from the city of Philadelphia. Last night, Mac McClung became the first Philadelphia 76er to win the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. And naturally, celebrations erupted.

While we do not condone the celebration of such a contest, it feels a little over the top. Of course, for Mac McClung, it was a noteworthy achievement.

Just a few days ago, he was in the G-League and could have also been the first G-League player to win the dunk contest; if it weren’t for the 76ers. The NBA team thought about the PR opportunity and capitalized on it.

And sure enough, it paid off. McClung’s high-flying dunks and a range of different movements have gone viral. Not only did he win the contest, but he also won the hearts of basketball fans.

Also read: Magic Johnson Reveals First Photos of Michael Jordan’s Star-Studded 60th Birthday Organized by Wife Yvette Prieto

Mac McClung is a name that we won’t forget and Philly sports fans won’t let us!

This video, whether parody or not, illustrates why Philadelphia sports fans are different. This comes just a few days after the Eagles lost the NFL Super Bowl.

It’s CHAOS on Broad Street as the city celebrates Mac McClung’s dunk contest championshippic.twitter.com/dpwLzFsc6g — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 19, 2023

Also, speaking of McClung and his rather quixotic mix of dunks, just take a look:

All 4 of Mac McClung’s dunks from the NBA dunk contest… all of them on the FIRST TRY 🤯pic.twitter.com/odnuzeRBSs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

And this particular dunk he executed in the finals is the cherry on top, just watch it again!

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Also read: “LeBron James Never Did a Dunk Contest”: Skip Bayless Quotes Michael Jordan’s Iconic All-Star Moment to Taunt LBJ

What next for McClung and the 76ers?

Well, the 76ers offered him a 10-day contract and for a guy who has only played 2 NBA games his entire career, he will be cherishing every moment.

Of course, like any player in the G-League, Mac is looking for his big break. After getting this opportunity and the notoriety, he will have more than made a mark.

He also said he will return for next year’s contest and as long as he is in either of the leagues, we are sure he will get an invite.

Mac McClung says he will return for next year’s NBA Slam Dunk contest. 👀 pic.twitter.com/96sN4VoKjr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2023

It is worth noting he had a legendary name in his corner:

“Don’t miss a dunk” – Shaq to Mac McClung 😂 pic.twitter.com/aVsE7WUlBC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

O’Neal’s blessings came true and McClung is a name we won’t forget anytime soon.

Also read: “If you’re 80%, you gotta play”: Anthony Edwards is Not Happy With Load Management of NBA Stars