“LeBron James Never Did a Dunk Contest”: Skip Bayless Quotes Michael Jordan’s Iconic All-Star Moment to Taunt LBJ

This year’s dunk contest was, by all means, a success. Not only did the G-Leaguer Mac McClung dominate the event but he single-handedly save the Dunk Contest. Following the disappointing contests in the past years, tonight was surprisingly good. A lot of NBA personalities including Stephen Curry and Nate Robinson reacted to the event.

However, FS1’s analyst Skip Bayless, in his signature style, found a way to call out LeBron James after tonight. The undisputed host, who is a Michael Jordan fan, has on various occasions compared James to the Bulls legend.

He continued with it tonight as well. Only this time, he brought in MJ’s iconic All-Star Dunk Contest moment to call out the Lakers superstar.

Skip Bayles Calls out LeBron James for not participating in the Dunk Contest

During the dunk contest, Bayless, as usual, was active on his Twitter. He took the opportunity to call out LeBron James for never participating in All-Star Dunk Contest. Bayless also recalled Michael Jordan’s three Dunk contest appearances and his iconic free-throw dunk to undermine LeBron and question his GOAT status.

Skip: “It’s just too bad that LeBron never did a single Dunk Contest … while Michael Jordan did three and pulled off the most iconic dunk ever, taking off from the free-throw line. Never been anything like MJ, the undisputed GOAT.”

In all fairness, despite being exaggerated, Skip is right about LeBron never participating in the dunk contest. LeBron James should have continued with the tradition and established a benchmark for all players that came after him.

However, unlike MJ and Kobe Bryant, LeBron never took part in the dunk contest. Unfortunately, we will never know what kind of dunks LeBron James would have shown the world if he had participated. But knowing him, it would possibly have been something special if not as special as Michael Jordan’s free-throw line dunk.

