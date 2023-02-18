Magic Johnson Reveals First Photos of Michael Jordan’s Star-Studded 60th Birthday Organized by Wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan turned 60 just yesterday and we like every basketball fan are celebrating his big day. To have a living-walking legend among us is nothing short of great. And of course, being an NBA legend of Michael Jordan’s stature, his 60th birthday is something out of a dream. How do we know? Thanks to his friend Magic Johnson, of course!

Yes, as you are one of the NBA’s greatest-ever players, your 60th birthday will be a spectacle-filled affair. And the Jordan Brand’s incredible rise to the top of the sneaker community over the last few years means that money isn’t an object anymore.

His dotting wife, Yvette Prieto decided to throw His Airness a birthday party he won’t forget. How do we know? Well, his dear friend and rival Magic Johnson decided to show some photos from the exclusive party.

Magic Johnson reveals photos from a stunning and decadent 60th birthday party for Michael Jordan

Magic Johnson has always been more than just a rival for Michael. He always looked up to the Lakers legend and throughout the years, their bond has become stronger. Jordan and Magic are heralded as leaders of the black community.

They are successful and well-respected. And naturally, a friendship between them blossomed. Magic, wished his dear friend, Michael a happy 60th birthday and in the process even revealed the first pictures from the birthday party.

A spectacular bonanza that was hosted by Michael’s wife Yvette Prieto. And just take a look at the pictures below, you can tell, she left no stone unturned.

Happy birthday to my brother, the legendary Michael Jordan! Michael’s wife Yvette threw him an amazing 60th birthday party and one of the best parties Cookie and I have ever been to! We sang and danced all night. pic.twitter.com/amYRpZdi0x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

The UNC marching band was there, DJ D-Nice did his thing and had us up on our feet, Adam Levine performed all of his hits, and the drone show blew all of our minds! pic.twitter.com/7CmD5j7fHF — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

Big-time guests, a drone show, and a tribute to the Jumpman

Yvette made sure that her husband’s 60th was simply spectacular. The guest performer was none other than Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 lead played a show and it was accompanied by drones.

There was a UNC marching band and DJ D-Nice was the performer for the night. And as per Magic’s photographs and videos, they had a ball of a time.

This comes days after Michael Jordan pledged a donation of $10 million to the Make-a-wish Foundation, the largest of its kind.

