Super Limited Air Jordan Oregon 8 PEs now being resold on Stockx and GOAT, which were initially launched as a blind auction pair

Air Jordan PEs have been all the craze for a very long time – Stockx and GOAT released a couple of the most limited pairs ever.

Air Jordans have become the quintessential “tennis shoes” for the masses. Every single week there are at least a couple of colours launching, with newer models being produced every single year. The choices for the masses are so many, and people are loving the fact that they can get hold of something from the past. Young or old, they can experience a slice of what the 80s and the 90s felt like.

To differentiate themselves and stand out from the crowd, Jordan Brand has made exclusive colours and collaborations in the past. But none more coveted than the Air Jordan PE for Oregon State. The Ducks have sported so many crazy shoes, but the Oregon 8s have a special place.

There are two versions of the shoe – one auctioned off recently in the news Stockx, and the other by GOAT. The GOAT pair is a black and green pair, which was limited to 400 pairs, while the Stockx one was more exclusive. Coming with a primarily grey upper and hints of that Oregon green, the run was limited to just 100. Boardroom was behind both these shoes, and all of the proceeds went straight to the athletes and their funds.

Fans were allowed to bid on the pair of sneakers but didn’t get to know what was the winning bid until a confirmation email came to them directly. Prices ranged from anywhere between 700 dollars to 5000 dollars, depending on size.

The University of Oregon is partnering with Division Street to auction off 100 pairs of the latest Air Jordan VIII PE beginning today- all in support of @oregonfootball players. The players will benefit from all proceeds via NIL. A thread ⤵️https://t.co/NcXiEmHfDI — Boardroom (@boardroom) December 13, 2021

Jordans are the cornerstone of the sneaker market – getting a PE is even rarer

Two names dominate the sneaker market when it comes to PEs. One is UNC, because Michael Jordan studied there, and the other is Oregon. Why you may ask. Oregon produced the pole-vaulter turned legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who has kept up with his school even after all these years. The visionary behind the legendary sneakers, Tinker Hatfield always makes sure his alma mater gets the best shoes in the game.

Fans of the brand want anything exclusive, and what is more exclusive than a pair meant only for the athletes? Oregon’s have always been selling for crazy prices, and these pairs are the latest to ride that wave. The Oregon 4 remains one of the best PE to come out. There have been a few pairs that crept into the market, but that is straight from the athletes themselves.

If only the NCAA paid their athletes – these pairs would not be coming into the market. But then, it’s a win for the SNeakerheads, because they can own a part of history.

