Basketball

“Devin Booker has re-aggravated his left hamstring injury”: Fans have reason to be scared as the Suns star leaves the game with a very worrying sense of deja-vu

"Devin Booker has re-aggravated his left hamstring injury": Fans have reason to be scared as the Suns star leaves the game with a very worrying sense of deja-vu
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Why did Julius Randle have to get a tech after Kevin Durant bamboozled him?!": Stephen A Smith shares his hilariously uncensored reaction after Knicks fall to Nets
Next Article
“Kevin Durant will eventually get going in the clutch”: James Harden holds out hope for the Nets superstar following 34 point outburst against Knicks
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets' win vs Knicks
“Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets’ win vs Knicks

Despite having a rough night, Kevin Durant came through for the Brooklyn Nets in the…