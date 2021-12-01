“Devin Booker has re-aggravated his left hamstring injury”: Fans have reason to be scared as the Suns star leaves the game with a very worrying sense of deja-vu

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker goes down with a worrying injury during their key game against the Golden State Warriors

The Phoenix Suns have been very impressive this season, boasting the second-best record in the entire NBA, only behind the Golden State Warriors. So, when the two were scheduled for a game, you could say that the entire NBA community was excited and tuned in.

Many were hoping to see Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and Devin Booker go head to head with the extremely versatile, and deep Warriors side. However, it seems the possibility of that happening may just have been seriously damaged.

Devin Booker goes up for a layup, and then immediately heads for the locker room

For those watching this game, this little moment probably gave them a sinking feeling. And we can’t see why it wouldn’t.

For those that didn’t watch it live, here is what happened.

Booker went up for a layup while being contested. He threw it up and seemed to land reasonably fine. But just then, started clutching his left hamstring area, and essentially hopped to the locker room immediately. And soon after, the Suns confirmed that it was indeed his hamstring.

Injury Update: Devin Booker (left hamstring) will not return — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 1, 2021

What makes all of this worse is, this isn’t exactly a one-time injury. Far from it.

The player has injured that same hamstring over and over again in years past, at least three times already. So, as much as we hate to say it, there could be a chance that his hamstring injury could turn out to be worse than the usual ones to other players.

We sincerely hope to see Devin Booker out on the court again soon in the future and wish him a speedy recovery.

