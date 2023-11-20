Pitting LeBron James Against Michael Jordan Yet Again, Shaquille O’Neal Establishes His ‘4-2’ Take On Hypothetical 3v3

Shaquille O’Neal is a huge fan of discussing hypothetical matchups on his social media. The TNT analyst has often taken it to X (formerly “Twitter”), Threads, and even Instagram, giving his opinions on such imaginary contests. This time, Shaq has shared a graphic on Instagram, pitting three players from the current generation against three legends of his era.

In Shaquille O’Neal’s hypothetical matchup, the three players of the current era – Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo – were going up against three players from the earlier generation – Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal. Now, Shaq admitted that Curry, James, and Antetokounmpo are three of his favorite players. However, the Los Angeles Lakers legend didn’t mince his words when stating that his squad would win the battle 4-2 in a seven-game series. The Big Aristotle captioned the post:

all these players on the top row are my favorite players,HOWEVER i say four games to 2

Shaquille O’Neal has posted about a hypothetical contest between LeBron James and Michael Jordan earlier as well

This is not the first time that Shaquille O’Neal has posted a graphic of the hypothetical battle between LeBron James and co. going up against Michael Jordan and co. More than a month ago, Shaq posted an interesting matchup on his Instagram.

The players representing the 20th century were Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal. On the other side were some of the greatest players of the current generation – Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

A well-contested matchup like this should be given its due respect. However, the Diesel claimed that Michael Jordan’s side would emerge victorious. According to Shaq, the contest would not even go to a deciding Game 7, and this series would end in six games itself.

To be fair, Shaq is not wrong. A contest between these two sides, with everyone in the prime of their prowess, would mostly witness the older generation players claiming victory.