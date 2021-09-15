“PJ Tucker gonna show up in those Kobe’s next week”: NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan flexing a pair of shoes in practice which apparently the NBA sneaker king doesn’t have

During a workout session, the newest Bulls star DeMar DeRozan dunks the ball and then flexes his pair of Kobe’s, which apparently NBA Sneaker king PJ Tucker also doesn’t have.

The 2021 offseason has been a rather busy yet exciting one for most of the teams, especially the Chicago Bulls. After a failure last season, the front office managed to surround Zach LaVine with some skilful players like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. among many others.

With all these changes in the roster, the team might not be a championship threat to the other powerhouses, but will surely hope to make a deep playoffs run.

With approximately a month’s time remaining for the commencement of the 2021-2022 NBA season, several athletes have been spending hours in the gym. DeMar DeRozan, too, has been spot dedicating time for his workouts this summer.

DeMar DeRozan claimed that not even PJ Tucker has the new Kobe’s he was wearing

Recently, the newest Bulls star was seen flexing a pair of Kobe shoes in one of his workout videos, which he claimed nobody else had… not even sneaker king PJ Tucker.

Right after dunking the ball, DeMar was asked about his sleek-looking Kobe sneakers. The All-Star said:

“Ain’t nobody got these!”

“PJ (Tucker) don’t got them?”, DeRozan was asked.

“Nah hell Nah!”, the highflyer hilariously exclaimed

Here, have a look at the clip.

“PJ don’t got them?” “Hell nah” 🤣 DeMar had to flex the new Kobe’s @brkicks (via dribble2much/IG) pic.twitter.com/Gglxesh7w2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2021

As soon as this video went viral, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy.

PJ: And that’s when I took it personal — quan (@amphisbaenaa) September 15, 2021

Tomorrow PJ going to have them. Lmao — Bishop Sycamore c/o 11 (@Michaveli_) September 15, 2021

PJ bout to hit up all his plugs and cop them Demar messed up 😂😂 — CJ (@CJTheAnalyst) September 15, 2021

PJ rn looking for the plug pic.twitter.com/C8l2Rlezjs — NFTP (@NumbFromThePain) September 15, 2021

