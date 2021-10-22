“LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball gave us one of the most iconic videos ever”: When the Ball brothers recorded a memorable clip of the Bulls star freestyling during their Chino Hills days

Back in high school, LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball and 2 other Chino Hills teammates, recorded an iconic video of the elder Ball brother freestyling in the car.

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are two of the greatest young talents the league has to offer. While Lonzo has established himself as a pass-first, and efficient two-way guard. Melo, on the other hand, has just commenced his second NBA season as a pro and has already been superseding all the surreal expectations set upon him.

The brothers have been an electrifying duo of players, who have been a must-watch TV for any basketball fan right since their high school days.

Back at the Chino Hills High School, a couple of years back, all three Ball brothers – Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo shared the same court. Zo led that Chino Hills team to go 35-0 while winning the CIF Open Division state championship.

LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball recorded the memorable video of them freestyling in the car back in their high school days

If you have been following the Ball brothers, you’ll surely be aware of the Bulls guard’s incredible rapping/freestyling skills. And during their high school days, one of the videos of Zo freestyling had gone viral.

While Lonzo was displaying his incredible skills, LaMelo was busy showing off his insane sneaker collection sitting in the backseat. And towards the end, showed everybody his handshake celebration with then-teammate Eli Scott.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Definitely, the Ball brothers are multitalented and, no doubt, entertaining.