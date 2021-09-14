“PJ Tucker was looking like a Buckingham Palace guard at the Met Gala”: 2021 NBA champion and Miami Heat veteran polarizes public opinion with a vintage outfit at this year’s Met Gala

PJ Tucker has been one of the NBA’s fashion gurus and innovators for quite a while now. His fit at the Met Gala elicited a ton of reactions.

If there ever was an official title for the world’s biggest sneakerhead, PJ Tucker would probably be the yearly winner for this award. The 36-year-old manages to pack heat every single occasion that he appears in public view.

If you want any proof regarding Tucker’s status as the sneakerhead GOAT, consider this story. Giannis was due to debut one of his Player Edition sneakers in this year’s playoffs. The Greek Freak, after all, has had his own shoe line with Nike for the past few years.

Imagine the 2-time MVP’s surprise when he saw Tucker walking into practice donning that very same unreleased version of the sneaker. Tucker has even worn sneakers studded with diamonds in the past. These incidents have prompted some amazing interview answer from Giannis.

Giannis hyping up PJ Tucker’s kicks is COMEDY 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jEsWKWuDi0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 21, 2021

PJ Tucker expands his fashion statement beyond sneakers with a neat Met Gala cut

Many of the NBA’s swaggiest, snazziest stars graced the Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year. Steph and Ayesha, Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade were two of the power couples to make appearances.

PJ Tucker has carved a niche for himself with a look that is a complete throwback to the 70s. He definitely looked the part of a movie star donned in a garb fashionable for that era.

Tucker’s fearless fashion statements are the envy of many. The envy is evident from the kind of reactions that his outfit has been getting in the hours since his walk on the red carpet.

PJ Tucker had one of the best Met Gala looks and I haven’t seen anyone post about it and I’m…upset? — sarah flynn (@flynnwaslike) September 14, 2021

PJ Tucker was lookin like a Buckingham Palace guard without the hat last night at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/aTRnWbWw7g — Zach Parnes (@ZParnesTV) September 14, 2021

