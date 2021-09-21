“Playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is like playing with Pual Pierce and Kevin Garnett”: When Avery Bradley compared the legendary Lakers and Celtics duos

Avery Bradley once said that playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be like playing with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis cemented themselves as one of the greatest duos in Los Angeles Lakers history in merely their first season together. Avery Bradley seemed to have almost predicted the success that the purple and gold would enjoy well before the 2019-20 Lakers took to NBA hardwood.

As expected, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the LakeShow to their first championship since Kobe Bryant did so in 2010, in the NBA Bubble last season. The two worked extremely well off one another on both ends of the floor and looked like a squad that could’ve repeated in 2021 if not for injuries to the two of them.

Also read: “JJ Redick was one of the best shooters, the league will surely miss him”: NBA Twitter bids farewell to the sharpshooter as he decides to hang up his boots after 15 long years

Avery Bradley was brought onto the 2019-20 roster to fill out the defensive holes on the perimeter and he proved to be a valued member of the team. He averaged 8.6 points and a steal a game in 47 games for the Lakers but unfortunately, would opt out of the Bubble due to safety concerns regarding his family.

Avery Bradley compared LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Avery Bradley has rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest players to have stepped foot on an NBA court. His rookie season saw him be on the Boston Celtics alongside talent like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. So, going to LA to team up with LeBron and AD wasn’t all too much of a difference for him.

“I’m looking at it as me playing with Paul Pierce and KG all over again.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 12, 2019

Also read: “Hakeem Olajuwon crosses over Shaquille O’Neal!”: How the savvy Rockets legend got past ‘The Big Aristotle’ from way out on the perimeter

In terms of playstyle, Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis do share some similarities, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Both anchored their respective championship teams’ defenses while also providing some floor spacing, with Davis delving deeper into that aspect of his game.

Paul Pierce and LeBron James are similar in terms of their ability to score the basketball. The way in which they do is quite different as Pierce is much slower and controls the pace at which he attacks a bit better than James. The Lakers superstar however, has a much deeper bag on the offensive end of the floor than the Celtics legend.

It’s safe to say that Avery Bradley wasn’t all too off with this comparison of his. He would go on to receive a ring from the Lakers despite not having been in the Bubble.