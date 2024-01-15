Poking Fun At Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Garnett Urges Paul Pierce To Come Out Of Retirement: “Sh*t I Can Do This”

Kevin Garnett often uses his social media to express opinions regarding any player or team. This time, the Boston Celtics legend joined the multitude of basketball enthusiasts who have been bashing Thanasis Antetokounmpo for his mishaps on the court. Sharing a clip of Antetokounmpo’s lowlights to his Instagram Story, KG urged Paul Pierce to make his NBA comeback.

Social media began a narrative, mocking Thanasis Antetokounmpo for not being a good basketball player. After looking at the lowlights of the eldest Antetokounmpo brother, numerous fans believe that the 31-year-old is only a part of the Milwaukee Bucks with the virtue of his younger brother Giannis Antetokounmpo being the franchise player.

Kevin Garnett jumped in on this trend, berating the Greek Freak’s brother. Sharing the famous clip of a montage of Thanasis’ lowlights, The Big Ticket claimed that several “old heads” would believe that they were still better than the Bucks forward. Further, Garnett also urged Paul Pierce to come out of retirement. KG wrote:

I’m laughing bc I kno it’s a TON of ol heads watching this clip like shiiii I can do this

I’m dying

Hey P @paulpierce ….

The NBA is one of the most competitive sporting leagues in the world. However, by using Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s lowlights, Garnett might be implying that even a retired NBA legend could make his comeback.

Thanasis is undoubtedly a physically gifted athlete. However, he has yet to display any NBA-level skill. Averaging merely 2.6 points in 8 minutes per game across a six-year career, it is safe to assume that the swingman would be waived had he been a part of any other team’s roster.

Is Kevin Garnett revealing Paul Pierce’s secret?

Paul Pierce was one of the best shooting guards in the league during his era. The Boston Celtics legend had a flourishing nearly two-decade-long career, averaging just below 20 points per game. Across his illustrious career, the 6ft 7” sharpshooter racked up quite an impressive resume – 10 All-Star selections, four All-NBA selections, an NBA championship, and the 2008 Finals MVP.

Despite his greatness, Pierce failed to make an impact on the franchises that he was a part of during the final years of his career. After averaging 11.9 points for the Washington Wizards in Year 17, the superstar put up only 5.4 points in 16.2 minutes per game during his final two seasons. Clearly, Father Time had caught up with Pierce and he made the correct decision to retire.

Over the past few months, Pierce has been teasing fans about his NBA comeback. Last month, the host of the KG: Certified podcast admitted that his accurate three-point shooting would be adequate to thrive in today’s league. Further, the 46-year-old also claimed that he would be capable enough to record a 20-point performance against the worst-performing teams – the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

There have been athletes who have played in the NBA even after turning 45 years old. However, a comeback attempt for Pierce would be absurd. While it’s great that he is playing some pick-up basketball, being out of shape, Pierce won’t be able to survive in today’s physical era.