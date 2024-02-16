Giannis Antetokounmpo Promises To Record A Song With Damian Lillard If The Bucks Win An NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently ranked at the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 overall record. After signing Doc Rivers as the new head coach, the team has had little success so far. The Bucks have lost six out of their last 10 games played, yet they still stand as one of the best teams in the East. And now, it seems as if Damian Lillard and the Bucks have another ulterior motive to win it all this postseason.

Damon Lillard recently made an appearance on Thansis Antetokounmpo’s podcast, The Thanalysis Show. During his time here, the seven-time All-Star dropped a few interesting tidbits about being traded to the Bucks, his rap career and winning a championship with the team.

While talking to Thanasis, a conversation broke out, where the brother of the Greek Freak urged Lillard to do a song with him. This is when Dame revealed that this is a conversation the two have already had.

Damian Lillard is a perennial All-Star and one of the best three-point shooters in the league right now. Even though Lillard’s current three-point percentage does not back it up, his past antics sure back up that claim.

But apart from being one of the best shooters in the league, Lillard is also a rapper and has multiple albums under his belt. And if the Bucks go on to win a championship, Lillard will be doing a collaboration with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a song track.

“Me and Giannis already talked about this man. We already talked about this. He said if we win it all, he putting it on wax. So, we already know what we gotta do first, and then we going viral.”

This isn’t the first time Damian Lillard has addressed potentially doing a song with Giannis Antetokounmpo after joining the Milwaukee Bucks. After being traded to the Cream City, Lillard mentioned that he had already had that conversation with Antetokounmpo after joining forces.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo had initially agreed to do a track together when Dame Time came to Milwaukee. But now, the two have found an excellent way to achieve that goal while also trying to achieve greatness.

If the team ends up winning another championship, the two would most definitely hop on a song together. And as Thanasis said, it is sure to go viral, given the popularity and the fan following both All-Stars have.

Damian Lillard on his collaboration with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard gets enough praise and recognition for his skills on the hardwood floor. However, that’s not the case when it comes to his Dame DOLLA moniker that he uses when making music.

DOLLA or Different On Levels the Lord Allows does get some recognition when he’s spitting bars on the mike. Especially since he has done multiple collaborations with big names from the music industry.

Dame DOLLA has three studio albums under his belt with names like Lil Wayne, 2Chainz, Snoop Dogg, and Rick Ross as some of the artists he has worked with in the past. He even got into a beef with Shaquille O’Neal where both released tracks dissing each other.

So, having a song with Giannis Antetokounmpo is sure to go viral. Based on Giannis’ persona off the court, it would be interesting to see what the two Bucks’ stars come up with if they do end up hopping on a track together.