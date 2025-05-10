“President of the LeBron James Fan Club”: American Rapper Confesses Bias, Rejects Every Premise Declaring Steph Curry the GOAT

When people think of LeBron James fans in mainstream media, the first name to come to mind is, and will always be Shannon Sharpe. However, while many people may not know the name of Symba at all, he’s trying to lay claim to the title of top LeBron James fan. It’s a worthwhile position to defend.

After being a consensus top 2 player ever for almost his entire career, the media and fans have begun to question if he belongs there, and have started putting more players above him. Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry are the most common names, with the latest chatter being that Curry getting a possible 5th ring this season will make him a better player all-time than James.

This is exactly what Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson spoke about on All the Smoke, with rappers Too $hort and Symba. The latter, who grew up in the Bay Area, has always made his love for James clear, and his bold proclamation on the show was proof. For him, no amount of rings will change the fact that James will always be #1.

“As president of the LeBron James fan club, no one can ever be greater than Mr. James. Period,” he said. “We talking about somebody that can play every single position. We talking about somebody that elevated every single team he went to… I love Steph. I’m a Golden State Warrior, but I’m also a Golden State Laker.”

As for Too $hort, his opinion resembles that of a more unbiased fan of the game in general. Taking into account how great Curry and James have been for the entirety of their careers, he believes that there exists no scenario in which either can be placed above the other. Their sustained greatness over 22 and 16 years, respectively, means that the modern era will be looked at as the “LeBron-Steph” era.

“As ambassadors of the game, and accolades of their careers, I put them brothers even steven. They’ve done so much for basketball. I don’t think either one has surpassed the other at this point,” Too $hort said.

This is a debate that’ll rage on forever. As of right now, Curry’s chances at a 5th ring keep going down, as he’s most likely to not feature for the Warriors till the 5th game of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Dubs are tied at 1-1 right now, but without their talisman, this series could be short-lived.