“Crying in My Arms”: Unequipped to Understand High School Coach’s Emotional Outburst, Shaquille O’Neal Confessed He Understood 22 Years Later

Shaquille O’Neal was always a humungous physical specimen, and an animal on the basketball court. Back during his time at the Robert G. Cole High School in San Antonio, Shaq starred in his team’s 1989 state championship win. After the victory, his coach Madura ended up embracing him in the locker room, and burst into tears. 22 years later, in his book, Shaq Uncut, the LA Lakers legend revealed that it took him years to understand exactly why his coach burst out emotionally after the win.

Advertisement

Shaq’s size, strength and raw talent meant that he was always destined for greatness. Back in his high school championship-winning season, Shaq averaged 33 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, according to NCAA. His utter domination of the high school scene set him up for college basketball perfectly.

Shaquille O’Neal was emotionally hugged by high school coach after state championship

Just 17 years old at the time, O’Neal revealed how he almost got uncomfortable due to his coach hugging him. Shaq explained that he had spent his entire life trying to act cool, and had no idea what led to the emotional outburst.

Advertisement

While O’Neal couldn’t see the future, his coach could. His physical gifts and talent meant that he was headed straight to the NBA, if nothing went wrong.

Shaq explained that Madura had pulled him into a stall in the locker room, and hugged him emotionally. His coach burst into tears, and told him that he was going to do great things in college:

“Winning that championship meant the world to him. We could all see that. Right after the game Coach Madura pulled me into one of the stalls in the locker room and grabbed me and hugged me, and then he started to tear up. It was the first time I had ever seen a grown man cry. He told me, “I knew when you arrived at school you were going to be a great player, but I never allowed myself to think we’d win the whole thing. You’re going to do great things in college.” I didn’t really know what to say. It kind of made me uncomfortable at the time. Here I am, this seventeen-year-old kid who has spent most of his life trying to be cool, and now my coach is crying in my arms. I wanted to say to him, Get ahold of yourself, man! I didn’t get it at the time. I do now.”

Shaq revealed that he had no idea why such an outburst came from his coach back then. However, 22 years later, looking back at a historic career, Shaq could see exactly why his coach made a big deal out of the state championship win.

O’Neal teared up on stage on eve of Kobe Bryant’s demise

Shaquille O’Neal might have been emotionally unaffected as a 17-year-old kid. He had little idea that he was destined for greatness, even though his coach could see it right from the start.

Advertisement

At the same time, the adult Shaq not only understands what his journey has meant, but is also not afraid to show his emotions. Back in 2020, on the occasion of Kobe Bryant’s unfortunate death, Shaq cried midway through his speech.

Perhaps the most formidable duos of all time, Shaq and Kobe grew to be close friends. The two won 3 championships together, and made a plethora of memories along the way.