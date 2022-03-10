“Come playoff time, I’d pick Moses Moody over Jonathan Kuminga”: Monte Poole believes Warriors’ Moody is wiser beyond his years

Golden State Warriors reporter Monte Poole speaks on why he would pick Moses Moody over Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors may be on a bit of a losing streak right now, but my god do they have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to young talent.

Jordan Poole, who is still only 22-years-old, is already a player that is a key player in the franchise’s rotation. Adding onto that, you have James Wiseman, whose talent and indescribable upside will probably allow him to become one of the best centers in the NBA one day.

And then, you have Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from the most recent draft, who have already grown up so much just this season.

Of these last two names, Kuminga is by far the more popular one, given that he has been starting damn near every game in the absence of Draymond Green. But, unlikely what most of the franchise’s fans believe, it appears that Warriors reporter, Monte Poole has some very different ideas about who’s the more useful player when it comes to the team’s rotation. And let’s just say, it’s one that you’re going to want to hear.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Monte Poole believes that right now, Moses Moody is far more mature a player, as compared to Jonathan Kuminga

We have been massive fans of Moses Moody’s game, even before the 2021 NBA Draft. But, heck, perhaps even we aren’t as massive supporters of the young man, as much as Monte Poole is.

Before we say anything more, here is what the reporter had to say on the matter.

Jonathan Kuminga is trying to reach the level of basketball maturity already possessed by Moses Moody. No hyperbole. Moses has a 35-year-old head. https://t.co/TLK7E2nER6 — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 10, 2022

Personally, we still do think that Jonathan Kuminga is the better player to use right now in the Warriors’ rotation. After all, the former G-League Ignite man provides some much-needed size and defense to this team right now. And of course, he is growing at an exponential rate for the Dubs right now.

But, at the same time, we also agree that Moody is indeed the more mature of these two young players right now, and in certain situations, could provide more than Kuminga can.

So, is he the more useful player in the rotation?

Well, while we may not agree with that opinion, we’d have to be fools to say that any argument for that would be a blasphemous one.

We aren’t Stephen A. Smith after all.

