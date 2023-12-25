“Probably LeBron James, Probably For 100 Years”: Austin Reaves Raves Over Lakers Teammate While Solving NBA Christmas Trivia

December 5, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves 15 celebrates his 3-pointer with LeBron James 23 during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena, Tuesday December 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20231205_zaf_c68_029 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

Austin Reaves engaged in a trivia about the Christmas Day history of the NBA. During the build-up to the Christmas game against the Boston Celtics, Reaves discovered that most of the answers come back to either the Lakers or LeBron James. Because of these two regular choices, the guard got most of his answers right.

The trivia began with the question about the squad with the most wins on Christmas Day. Reaves rightfully guessed the Lakers. A bit deeper into the trivia, Reaves had to answer, “What player has played in the most Christmas Day games ever?”

Reaves instantly answered “LeBron” correctly. However, he couldn’t answer how many Christmas Day games he has played, replying 19 instead of 17. Then he had to answer, “Who has the most points on Christmas Day?”

“Probably LeBron James, Probably for 100 Years,” replied Reaves gleefully.

The Lakers point guard didn’t have to strain many nerves to answer most of these questions. While answering, his adulation and admiration for King James’ career were apparent. And why not? LBJ’s illustrious career is full of incredible memories during Xmas. He has captured 27.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 49.5% shooting on such occasions. Last season, he scored 38 points on Christmas Day defeat against the Mavericks, missing out on a career-high by just two points.

LBJ’s career-high on the day came in 2021 when he scored 39 points against the Nets. Therefore, two highest-yielding Xmas scoring nights have come as a Lakers player. Will he surpass his career-high against the Celtics? However, Dad LBJ doesn’t wish to hear about the upcoming Christmas Day game. For him, the priority is looking at his daughter Zhuri’s happy face while she unwraps her presents.

“Only thing I care about Monday is my daughter waking up and opening her gifts. That’s it. Please don’t even talk to me about Christmas Day right now. Christmas Eve is what I’m looking forward to,” expressed James. At any rate, it is a huge game for the squad that has lost the plot a bit after winning the In-Season tournament.

The Lakers take on the Celtics’ juggernaut

The Lakers arrested a four-game winning streak after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 129:120. LeBron James had a huge game, leading the way with 40 points. After dusting off the resurgent Thunder, their troubles will multiply against the red-hot Celts. The Celtics have beaten the Kings and the Clippers on the road, racking up 140+ points during both games. The struggling Lakers defense will need to bring their A-game against Tatum and Co.

However, for LBJ, the bigger concern is not having the iconic Christmas jerseys. Reminiscing about his classic chalk toss, he complained, “I do wish we had Xmas day uniforms across the league still. Wonder why it stopped.”

At any rate, despite his complaints, James recognizes the value of Christmas games. He expressed that the Christmas games are “super fun” and reminiscent of his childhood memories about the day.

Apart from that, his opponent for the day, Jayson Tatum, mentioned that he is “fortunate enough” to have played in a Christmas game during his first five years in the league. He also felt elated about the storied Lakers-Celtics match-up highlighting the day.